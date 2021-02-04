TMNT 2: Secret Of The Ooze Vinyl Preorder At Waxwork Records Tomorrow

Waxwork Records will be taking orders tomorrow for one of their coolest vinyl soundtrack releases ever, and TMNT fans should be salivating over it. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Secret of the Ooze has one of the most iconic soundtrack tunes of all-time (and don't worry: it is on here), but the score is one of my favorites. Done by John DuPrez, I clan close my eyes and transport myself right back into the theater and watching the film the first time. Ahh, 1991. This release will feature jacket art by none other than Kevin Eastman, and of course, the 180-gram disc is Ooze green. Check out all the TMNT greatness down below.

TMNT Fans: Ninja Rap On Vinyl! It's Happening!

"Waxwork Records is proud to present the deluxe vinyl release of TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES PART II: THE SECRET OF THE OOZE Original Motion Picture Score by John DuPrez. Released in 1991 as the highly anticipated sequel to the 1990's TMNT film, THE SECRET OF THE OOZE follows the adventures of four Turtles: Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, and their Master Splinter. Resuming from the events of the first film, The Shredder returns to take back command of the Foot Clan and work towards getting revenge on the Turtles. When he learns the secret behind the Turtles' mutation, he becomes more dangerous than ever. The film sheds light on the origins of Splinter and the Turtles, as well as introduces two new villains: Tokka and Rahzar.

In collaboration with composer John DuPrez, TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, and Nickelodeon, Waxwork Records is proud to present the official and complete 1991 score to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Secret of the Ooze for the first time in any format. Sourced from the original masters, the complete film music by DuPrez has been re-stored and re-mastered for a deluxe double LP album release. Also included is "Ninja Rap" by Vanilla Ice."

It is awesome that they got Kevin Eastman to create exclusive artwork for this, and even better that TMNT fans can finally have "Ninja Rap" on vinyl. I mean, what else is there to say? This is going to sell out mega-fast, and people are going to miss it, and that is sad. Don't be that person, and go here tomorrow and snag your copy.