Tom Blyth Details Advice from People We Meet on Vacation Author

People We Meet on Vacation star Tom Blyth reveals that the author of the book encouraged the cast to incorporate their own ideas.

Emily Henry's People We Meet on Vacation started life as a buzzy 2021 romance novel, following Poppy Wright and Alex Nilsen, opposites in almost every way, who have been best friends since college. Every summer, the duo takes one weeklong trip together, a tradition that runs for nearly a decade until a rough vacation in Croatia blows up their friendship. Then, two years later, Poppy realizes the last time she was truly happy was on those trips with Alex, so she embarks on one final getaway with him to Palm Springs while trying to fix what went wrong.

Now, the story has made the jump to screen with a Netflix adaptation directed by Brett Haley. And in this adaptation, Emily Bader plays Poppy opposite Tom Blyth as Alex, keeping the book's flashback structure by cutting between a present-day trip and memories of older vacations as their relationship slowly redefines itself. Though in this version, at least one key visual change is that the film shifts the friendship-breaking trip from Croatia to Tuscany and anchors the present-day storyline around Barcelona instead of Palm Springs.

When recently speaking to Decider, Blyth said the cast had an early chance to connect directly with Henry, who also encouraged them to make the roles their own, even if that meant tweaking a few other details along the way.

Tom Blyth Talks Getting to Change Things Up in People We Meet on Vacation

Blyth explains, "Early on, we met [Emily Henry] on Zoom. She was really supportive. She gave us freedom and said, 'Look, obviously these are the characters that are beloved by my fans, but also we've cast you guys for a reason. Please go and make them your own, and bring yourselves to them.' Which is really nice to hear, because I think—especially in the rom-com world—you have to bring yourself to it to stay loose and have fun with it. Maybe more than in the drama. She gave us permission to play."

Alongside Bader and Blyth, the cast of the quirky rom-com includes Sarah Catherine Hook, Miles Heizer, Lukas Gage, plus Lucien Laviscount and Jameela Jamil in supporting roles. People We Meet on Vacation is streaming now on Netflix, ready for anyone who wants a travel-heavy romance about two best friends who take a very long time to admit what everyone else can already see.

