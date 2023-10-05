Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: blumhouse, prime video, Totally Killer

Totally Killer Releases New Clip On Eve Of Prime Video Debut

A day before the big release on Prime Video a sneak peek at Blumhouse slasher Totally Killer was revealed this afternoon.

Totally Killer is a new slasher/comedy/thriller/horror film from Blumhouse coming to Prime Video tomorrow. It had its debut at Fantastic Fest before that, but for most of us we will get to watch it first at home. It stars Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah and Jonathan Potts with Randall Park and Julie Bowen, and is directed by Nahnatchka Khan. This one involves time travel and all sorts of other stuff, and the high-concept film sounds like a hell of a ride. Check out the new clip from the film below.

Totally Killer Sounds…Totally Killer

"Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous "Sweet Sixteen Killer "returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom's (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face-to-face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all before she's stuck in the past forever."

Everything about this project screams awesome. The cast, the premise, everything. Blumhouse is about to have them a hell of a fall; between this, The Exorcist: Believer, and Five Nights At Freddy's, is there a better setup studio than them right now? This will be an epic couple of months for Jason Blum and the team over there, that's for sure.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!