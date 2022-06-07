Troll Trailer Teases Big Time Action During Netflix Geeked Week

Troll is a new action-thriller coming to Netflix, and the first teaser for the film was just shown during Geeked Week. This Norwegian film's trailer has all of the mainstays of all great big beasty movies, including people discussing ancient history, people running at something, and of course, people looking up in awe at something. It is a great tease for what we have to look forward to. You can see the new teaser trailer for the film down below.

Troll Looks Big Budget, That's For Sure

"When an ancient troll is awakened in a Norwegian mountain, a rag-tag group of heroes must come together to try and stop it from wreaking deadly havoc. Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, Norway, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway, with city-dweller struggling to stop something they thought existed only in Norwegian folklore. "Director Roar Uthaug is pretty pumped about bringing this one to audiences: "Troll is an idea that has been developing in the back of my mind for over 20 years. To finally be able to realize it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can't wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world."

I had no idea that this film existed until today, and now it may be one of the Netflix releases I am most looking forward to. We only got a glimpse of the troll itself, and it looked spectacular. No release date was given for the film during its brief Geeked Week spot, but my guess is we will see it on the streamer before the end of 2022. This might even be one that sees a small theatrical release.