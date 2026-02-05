Posted in: A24, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, Undertone

Undertone: A24 Release Second Trailer For Anticipated Horror Film

A24 has released a new trailer and images from its highly anticipated horror film Undertone, hitting theaters on March 16

Article Summary A24 drops the suspenseful second trailer for Undertone, hitting theaters on March 16.

Directed by Ian Tuason, Undertone follows a podcast host unraveling a chilling supernatural mystery.

The film premiered at Fantasia Fest and sparked a seven-figure bidding war for distribution rights.

A24 aims to reclaim horror dominance with this highly anticipated, festival-acclaimed release.

A24 released the trailer for their new horror film, Undertone, directed by Ian Tuason, marking his directorial debut. The film premiered at last year's Fantasia Film Festival, where the studio paid a seven-figure sum to acquire the rights. Nina Kiri (The Handmaid's Tale) stars in the film, about "A paranormal podcast host who moves into her dying mother's house to be her primary caregiver. When she receives audio recordings of a young pregnant couple experiencing supernatural noises, she realizes the woman's story mirrors her own. Each new recording scratches at her sanity, drawing her into a fate she cannot escape." Also lending their voices to the film are Kris Holden-Ried (The Umbrella Academy), Michèle Duquet (The Virgin Suicides), Keana Lyn Bastidas (The Hardy Boys), and Jeff Yung (The Shrouds). This looks like a winner for A24. Undertone was shown at this year's Sundance Film Festival and will be released in theaters on March 16.

A24 Wants Undertone To Restore Horror Street Cred

Dan Slater for Slaterverse Pictures and Cody Calahan for Black Fawn Films produced the film. Executive producers include Steven Schneider and Roy Lee for Spooky Pictures, Chad Archibald for Black Fawn Films, Brit MacRae and Daril Fannin for Kino Studios and DimensionGate. This must be pretty great, since Blumhouse brought in Tuason to direct the new installment of the Paranormal Activity franchise. Anything that debuts at a festival and ignites a bidding war into the seven figures must be a pretty strong film, much less a debut. Expectations are sky high now, and I am eagerly awaiting tomorrow's trailer drop. A24 has had some of its horror-film street cred taken by NEON over the last 18 months, and something like this could be just what they need to reclaim the title.

Undertone will release in theaters on March 16, and is one of the spring's most anticipated horror offerings.

