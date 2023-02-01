Universal Releases A Fast And Furious Legacy Trailer To Hype Fast X Universal has released a "legacy" trailer for The Fast and the Furious to remind you that the trailer for Fast X drops on the 10th.

Do you remember when The Fast and the Furious movies were about street racing? Maybe not because the first movie could have come out before you were born, but the films that have become some sort of bro version of Mission: Impossible used to be about street racing mostly and Universal is here to remind you of that fact. Fast X comes out later this year, but Universal is doing The Most when it comes to promoting the first trailer turning it into even more of an event than the film itself. So because this is the weirdest timeline, we have a "legacy" trailer for The Fast and the Furious to help promote the trailer for Fast X. The trailer for Fast X comes out on the 10th. Did you forget that the trailer for Fast X comes out on the 10th? Universal doesn't want you to forget. Also, are we going to get one of these for every film leading up to the release? Because I think even fans of this franchise want to forget that films two and three happened.

Fast X had a bit of a bumpy road last year. The production got off the ground after COVID-19 delayed the 9th entry in the series, but mere days into the production, director Justin Lin walked away amid a flood of rumors that things were not going well. Nothing was confirmed, but it sounds like things were bad enough that Lin was willing to walk away from a very large payday; however, he is keeping his producer and writing credits. Universal brought on Louis Letterier to replace Lin. They were also rumored to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars a day that the production didn't have a director. These films are always massive, and Fast X is the second to last film in the franchise, with the eleventh one being the last. However, the fate of the eleventh is still a little up in the air. We don't know if Letterier will also work on that film since he was brought onto this one in the eleventh hour.

Fast X: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron. It will be released on May 19, 2023.