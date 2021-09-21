Tom Hardy Hopes to Establish an Elaborate Venom Universe

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is rapidly approaching with just under two weeks before the film's released – and the film's leading man is already sharing that he's hopeful about the future of the franchise with Sony.

It's been pretty clear that Marvel and Sony are aiming to continue keeping their Spider-Man films within the MCU; however, Venom remains a film series that's more like an independent extension than a spin-off. For being in a world of its own, Venom managed to earn over $800 million, with the upcoming sequel expanding that scope to incorporate other Spider-Man faces like Carnage. So now that the Venom universe is forging its own path, franchise star Tom Hardy has hopes to keep that momentum.

When discussing Venom: Let There Be Carnage with Screen Rant, the actor shared his thoughts on the matter, explaining, "Yeah, it's really hard because for me and the guys in the Venom-verse, we came together under Sony and that's who we work for, that's who we run with, that's our team, you know? And obviously, we just look at it as creatives and say, 'Look at all of these things we could play with.' But we really have to establish ourselves as somebody that maybe they want to play with. Maybe somebody that belongs in that world first. And do you like what we represent as Venom? Is this established? Once it's established, we then have to continue our Venom-verse. But at the same time, we will always looking to campaign to play with that with all the brothers and sisters who are out there. Do you know what I mean?"

With Venom's follow-up film branching out to enlist Carnage and other likely cameos along the way, the discussion about a broader Venom-verse seems very clear. The box office turnout for Venom: Let There Be Carnage will likely play a factor in some capacity about the future of the films. However, it's hard to imagine that Sony isn't preparing for a changing landscape with the current state of the box office. We've seen that movie theaters are getting a slight uptick, so there's still hope that the sequel has potential for something substantial when it's released next month.

Are you expecting to see more Venom films in the future?