Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Fantastic Fest 2023, shudder, VHS 85

VHS 85 Debuts New Trailer, First Showings At Fantastic Fest This Week

VHS 85 is the latest entry in the popular found footage horror franchise, and we have a new trailer for the film right here.

VHS 85 is the newest installment of the popular found footage horror franchise, and it will be debuting at Fantastic Fest this week. This entry features five new stories from directors David Bruckner, Scott Derrickson, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, and Mike Nelson. After debuting at Fantastic Fest, the film will have its streaming debut on Shudder on October 6th. This entry also stars Freddy Rodriguez, Jordan Belfi, James Ransone, Dani Deetté, Rolando Davila-Beltran, Justen Jones, Marcio Moreno, Ari Gallegos, Forrest Hartl, Duffy McManus, Eric Pierson, Felipe de Lara, Tom Reed, and Vivian Morse. Check out the trailer and poster below.

VHS 85 Should Be A Ton Of Fun

Unveiled through a made-for-TV documentary, five chilling tales emerge: scientists observe an unusual boy fixated on his TV, kids embark on a lake skiing adventure, a TV crew fights to survive a natural disaster, the early days of VR awaken something terrifying, and a deadly dream is captured on tape. Sinister secrets of the 1980s come to life in a way you've never seen before.

Man, what a massive weekend for horror fans, October 6th-8th. VHS 85 debuts, as well as Blumhouse slasher Totally Killer on Prime Video, and The Exorcist: Believer will be in theaters that weekend as well. Not to mention, SAW X will be in its second weekend, and the new Pet Sematary film will debut on Paramount+ that weekend as well. Whew.

As far as this film goes, it will be great. There is not much else to say here. The talent behind the camera is all stellar, the trailer is great, the other entries in the series are great, and there are no worries that this one will be any different. I am so pumped for the Derrickson and Guerrero segments, especially. You can catch VHS 85 at Fantastic Fest 2023, which kicks off tonight and runs for one week in Texas. It begins streaming on Shudder on October 6th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!