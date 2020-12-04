Wander: All-Star Cast Shines in Psychological Indie Thriller

Wander 8/10 Director April Mullen and writer Tim Doiron pull off a psychological gem in Wander with an all-star cast that includes Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones, Heather Graham, and Katheryn Winnick that evokes shades of other visionaries like Christopher Nolan and David Lynch.

Wander has all the makings of a mainstream Hollywood film and director April Mullen (Tiny Pretty Things) and Tim Doiron pull out the stops to create this wonderfully crafted psychological thriller that's on par with the likes of Christopher Nolan and David Lynch. The film stars Aaron Eckhart as Arthur Bretnik, a private investigator and conspiracy theorist who's tackling his own psychological demons in an uphill battle with reality. He co-hosts a podcast with his partner Jimmy Cleats, played by the venerable Tommy Lee Jones. Brilliant casting for whoever had the foresight to cast two Two Faces with such talented actors.

The case Arthur finds himself in is a string of deaths where the victims all had similar holes in their chest in the small town of Wander, which also ties to the death of his daughter. Others who find their way into his life include those in law enforcement in Elsa Viceroy (Katheryn Winnick) and Sheriff Luis Santiago (Raymond Cruz). Another person of interest who ties heavily into Arthur's life is Shelley Luscomb (Heather Graham), who tries to keep him in line and keep him from going out of control. Powerful writing and direction turn what seems to be a traditional detective tale, and it gets more cerebral as the film draws you into Arthur's mind to the point audiences might have to question, "What is reality?"

Eckhart is a tour-de-force developing great chemistry with Jones, Graham, and Winnick. At the same time, Arthur is a far more intriguing and sympathetic character than what his Harvey Dent was allowed in The Dark Knight (2008). Not that it was Eckhart's fault in an already loaded film at the time since he wasn't the driving force of the Nolan film then. The film market has been rough in 2020 amidst the pandemic, but Saban Films' Wander is a diamond in the rough you should check out. The film comes to theatres, on-demand, and digital on December 4.