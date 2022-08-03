Warner Bros. Gossip – Batgirl Talent To Be Paid Off With Bonuses

Ever since movie reviewer Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post got his scoop (that everyone from the Hollywood Re-reporter down tried to claim as their own) about Batgirl being cancelled for both theatrical and streaming on HBO Max, I have been working my sources to try and squeeze out a little more information about what's going on generally.

People at DC Comics don't know a thing; they are clicking refresh like the rest of us. They are, however, resigned to having to can or deprioritise a bunch of planned Batgirl comic book projects to coincide with the movie's release next year. And probably Blue Beetle as well; they are just waiting to be told, so what's going on?

First, Warner Bros. is keen, it seems, to move DC Comics adaptations to cinemas only. So no more streaming first, or even streaming close to release; they will try and turn the dial back on that. No high-profile TV shows either; if they can be saved for the big screen, that's where their priority is. The belief is that the Disney+ Marvel shows could have been packaged to be released in cinemas first, and they have been leaving money on the table. And Warner Bros. likes money. Shame, I thought Discovery would love a Suicide Squad: King Shark spinoff. At least Peacekeeper is safe, for now.

And that $90-$100 million spend can be taken as a big tax write-off, which will be well timed for the new Discovery Warner Bros, merger/buyout/selloff. But there was more of a worry about doubling that budget or more to get the movie released properly and not meet expectations.

But Warner Bros. will be spending money on big bonuses for the talent involved with Batgirl to make up for no release, to keep them spouting off on social media or in interviews. Shame they didn't do that for Scoob! though. Or maybe writers don't count.

There's also gossip about this being seen as another sign of the Curse Of Brendan Fraser, who was to play the Big Bad, the Ted Carson version of Firefly in Batgirl. This kind of gossip originated over a significant gap in his movie career after the Mummy movies. Well, it is being fired up again.

And yes. everyone is looking at The Flash movie starring the euphemistically "troubled" Ezra Miller as the next victim. But unlike Batgirl, internal screenings have been very well received indeed. People working on the movie are legitimately excited, and those involved think they have a great film here. They have a lot of bigger name talent on screen than Batgirl did, and both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman rather than just one.

It has also been pointed out that The Incredible Hulk and Kick-Ass also managed to be released without their big star doing any promotion. Something that people at DC Comics have also been saying, especially since they have a Flash comic prequel coming out in a month with Ezra Miller's likeness on the cover and throughout the comic book. Let's see when final orders from comic shops for that comic book are due if anything changes.

And maybe, just maybe, one day you will get to see the comic book adaptation of what the Batgirl movie would have been, And for someone who gets the rights to sell them to an Eastern European market who will torrent them back; to the USA…