The Exorcist Soundtrack Up For Order At Waxwork Records

The Exorcist is one of the all-time classics, depending on who you ask, and Waxwork Records is continuing their stellar 2022 by releasing the soundtrack to the horror pic. Up for order now, the release was done in collaboration with William Friedkin and is a deluxe release with audio sourced from the original mix tapes and fully remastered. All of it is housed in a new jacket with artwork from Phantom City Creative, and the music is on a 180-gram "Puke Green" colored vinyl. You can put an order in for the release down right here.

The Exorcist Waxwork Records Release Details

What an excellent day for an exorcism. Waxwork Records is honored to present THE EXORCIST Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Directed by the prolific William Friedkin (The French Connection, Sorcerer, Cruising, To Live and Die in LA) and starring Linda Blair, THE EXORCIST remains one of the most important and scariest films in cinematic history. Waxwork Records collaborated with director William Friedkin to present an essential soundtrack experience of the various musical compositions from THE EXORCIST. The new, deluxe soundtrack LP features the complete soundtrack to the 1973 classic film, and has been sourced from the original master tapes, remastered, and pressed to 180-gram vomit colored vinyl.



Deluxe features include exclusive liner notes from director William Friedkin, remastered audio, old-style tip-on gatefold jackets with soft touch coating, a 12"x12" booklet, 180 gram colored vinyl, and all new artwork by Phantom City Creative.

Personally, I have never gotten the hype for this film, and while it is an extremely unpopular opinion, I don't like it at all. But I am a sucker for a horror soundtrack, and I love PCC, so I will be picking this up. I am so weak when it comes to Waxwork Records.