The Flash Debuts New Poster, Final Trailer Out In A Couple Hours A new poster for The Flash has been revealed by James Gunn, along with the news that a new trailer will drop this afternoon.

The Flash is screening for an audience for the first time today at CinemaCon, and though we don;t get to see that, we have a new poster and trailer to gawk at instead. The Flash ensemble also includes Ezra Miller, rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon (Bullet Train, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Ron Livingston (Loudermilk, The Conjuring), Maribel Verdú (Elite, Y tu mamá también), Kiersey Clemons (Zack Snyder's Justice League, Sweetheart), Antje Traue (King of Ravens, Man of Steel) and Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Batman). Ben Affleck will also appear as a Batman. Peep the new poster below, and keep it locked here for the new trailer at # PM EST.

Will The Flash Go Over Well?

"Warner Bros. Pictures presents The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti (the IT films, Mama). Ezra Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero's first-ever standalone feature film. Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

While most are mixed on this movie, myself included, I believe in Andy Muschietti. He is so talented, he can't help himself but to make a good movie. Keep it locked here for more from CinemaCon all day long.