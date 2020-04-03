"We Summon the Darkness": Poster Debuts For New Horror Film

We Summon the Darkness is a horror title hitting streaming services next Friday, April 10th. In it, three friends are on a road trip to a heavy metal music festival gone wrong when the women and three men head to a secluded location for an afterparty. They have to survive against murderous satanists that have already left carnage in their wake, with many dead. Director Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer) is a name to keep an eye on, and this film is a departure from his previous film for sure. You can catch the trailer and see the brand new poster for the film below.

We Summon the Darkness Trailer and Poster

Three best friends Alexis, Val, and Beverly embark on a road trip to a heavy metal music festival. Naive, they bond with three seemingly fun-loving dudes and soon the group heads off to Alexis' country home, a very secluded place, for an afterparty. What should be a night of fun and youthful debauchery may instead take a dark, deadly turn. With killers on the loose, can anyone be trusted? We Summon the Darkness is rated R.

There is a bunch of quality horror hitting streaming right now. We Summon the Darkness, The Other Lamb, The Wretched. There is no lack of great choices right now for horror fans stuck at home to stream. VOD has become the new video store. While it will never replace browsing the horror section and just renting a film based on the box art, it is the best we Monster Kids can get in these times.

We Summon the Darkness, starring Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Johnny Knoxville, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Austin Swift, and Amy Forsyth hits VOD streaming services next Friday, April 10th. Be sure to seek it out, it is worth it.