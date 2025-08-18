Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Freakier Friday, nobody 2, weapons, Weekend Box Office

Weapons Continues To Shine In Its Second Weekend At The Box Office

Weapons won a second straight weekend at the box office, as Nobody 2 came in below expectations, suprisingly.

Article Summary Weapons dominates the box office for a second weekend, adding $24.4 million for a near $100M total.

Nobody 2 disappoints with a $9.2 million debut, while Freakier Friday shows strong staying power.

Blockbusters Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman approach global milestones, but others stall.

No major releases next weekend, but Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters sing-alongs could shake things up.

Weapons continued its excellent run at the box office over the weekend, dropping a modest -44% and adding another $24.4 million to its running total. The film is guaranteed to hit the $100 million mark this week, and now we see if it has the legs to get to $150 million. This was the expected outcome this weekend, with little to threaten its rule. But the word of mouth for Weapons is getting it to reach heights that Warner Bros. has to be ecstatic about, as their impressive few months continue.

Weapons Take Out Odenkirk And Sweeney

Freakier Friday also held up very well in its second weekend, dropping -50% and grossing $14.2 million. It sits at $54.5 million and has an outside shot at crossing that $100 million threshold. Somewhat disappointing was the $9.2 million opening for Nobody 2. The Universal sequel came in below expectations, though not as severely as the latest Sydney Sweeney film, Americana. That film opened on over 1,000 screens and will come in with around $500,000. Oof. Checking in on the summer blockbusters wrapping up their runs, Jurassic World Rebirth will cross the $850 million mark worldwide this week, while Superman, though now on digital services, will cross $600 million. F1 should also cross that mark in the next ten days or so, and might end up making more than Superman when all is said and done. Finally, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is running out of gas fast and might fall short of the $500 million number that many thought it could get to.

The weekend box office top 5 for August 15:

Weapons- $24.4 million Freakier Friday- $14.2 million Nobody 2- $9.2 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps- $9 million The Bad Guys 2- $7.5 million

This week, nothing major is opening wide, so Weapons should hang on to the top spot for a third week in a row. One thing to keep an eye on that may blow up and threaten it, however, is that Netflix will put its humongous hit KPop Demon Hunters into theaters for two days on Saturday and Sunday as sing-along screenings. That could break out big time.

