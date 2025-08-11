Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Freakier Friday, weapons, Weekend Box Office

Weapons Rides Wave Of Good Will To Box Office Victory

Weapons rode a wave of good reviews and word of mouth to a box office victory this past weekend, and helped Warner Bros. set a record.

Article Summary Weapons tops the box office with $42 million, marking a major win for Warner Bros. and horror films in 2025.

Warner Bros. hits a historic milestone with six consecutive $40M+ openings, surpassing Disney year-to-date.

Freakier Friday overperforms with a $29M debut and an "A" CinemaScore, cementing a strong box office run.

Nobody 2 expected to break into the top three, following Weapons and Freakier Friday next weekend.

Weapons took over the box office this weekend, scoring $42 million and single-handedly starting to pull horror out of the box office muck. The Zach Cregger film also helped Warner Bros. make history, as they became the first studio in history to open six straight releases above $40 million. The six: A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, F1, Superman, and now Weapons. That is a significant turnaround from where they were before April. This weekend also put them above Disney, for now, as the highest-grossing studio of 2025. This is also the fourth-best opening for an original horror film all-time, behind only Sinners, Us, and Nope.

Weapons & Freakier Friday Scored Big

Weapons was not the only impressive showing this weekend. Disney switched gears and put Freakier Friday into theaters instead of straight onto Disney+, and it paid off. The legacy sequel opened with $29 million, exceeding projections, and received strong word of mouth and a strong showing across all demos, represented by an "A" CinemaScore. It is set up to have a long run in theaters. For those wondering, The Fantastic Four: First Steps slipped to third place with $15.5 million, and worldwide it has now made $434 million, and should end its run above the $500 million mark.

The weekend box office top five for August 8:

Weapons- $42 million Freakier Friday- $29 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps- $15.5 million The Bad Guys 2- $10.4 million The Naked Gun- $8.3 million

This week, one wide release tries to dent the top three and should have success doing so, as Bob Odenkirk returns to theaters in Nobody 2. The first film was a modest hit in theaters but cleaned up once it hit digital and disc. Universal believed in it enough to get it into theaters during the tail end of the summer movie season, and that should lead to a third-place showing. I see it doubling the first films $6 million opening, putting it behind Weapons and Freakier Friday.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!