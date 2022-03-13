The Batman Rules Another Week, While BTS Shines At Weekend Box Office

The Batman easily won his second week in theaters, as the Robert Pattinson film grossed $66 million for a solid hold of -51% in week two. For the record, that is a better week-to-week hold than any Marvel Studios film released by Disney in its second week, for what that is worth. It is now at $238 million after two weeks, and when factoring in overseas, it has banked over $400 million. Very impressive indeed, though that was not the most impressive gross of the weekend. That belonged to something else, in limited release.

The Batman Probably Doesn't Listen To BTS

The Batman may be number one, but BTS, the mega-popular K-Pop band, made third place look mighty fine. Their new concert film, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul Live Viewing, played on only 803 screens on Saturday and grossed a huge $6.3 million. The one-night-only event even outgrossed The Batman in some locations. Mighty impressive. Second place went to Uncharted with $9.25 million, while fifth was Tom Holland still with Spider-Man: No Way Home inched closer to $800 million. Rounding out the top five in fourth place was Dog, holding well again with $5.3 million. One wonders what Turning Red would have made had it opened in theaters this weekend instead of just on Disney+.

The Weekend Box Office Top Five For March 11th:

The Batman- $66 million Uncharted- $9.25 million BTS Permission to Dance on Stage- Seoul Live Viewing: $6.3 million Dog- $5.3 million Spider-Man: No Way Home- $4 million

Next week, still not much is opening wide, so The Batman should continue its reign for at least another week. Spider-Man should also cross $800 million this week as well. If Bats keeps holding like this, it may just get to those heights as well. One thing is for sure; people are going to the movies again.