The Batman Soars With $128 Million Opening At Weekend Box Office

The Batman predictably took over the Weekend Box Office, scoring the second-best opening during the pandemic era of theater-going with $128.5 million. Overseas it took in another $120 million for a huge $248 million debut. That number includes advance Imax screenings and such, but still an impressive number for WB. This is also the best debut for a WB film since Joker, though how the world has changed since then adds an asterisk. A healthy $20 million+ came from Imax screens, and the audience score of "A" bodes well for the long-term prospects for the film for the next couple of weeks.

The Batman Takes Over

While The Batman dazzled, the last couple of week's champs still held firm. Uncharted slides to second place, adding $11 million to its total and crossing the $100 million thresholds. In third is Dog, still holding up and impressing with another $6 million and bringing its total to $40 million, way higher than anyone thought it would get. Fourth went to another superhero, as Spider-Man: No Way Home still plays in theaters and still made some bank, with $4.4 million. Rounding out the top five is Death On The Nile, with $2.7 million. Another Nile film sounds like it is coming as well, so that may have boosted interest in this one for a couple of days to squeak by number six, Sing 2.

The Weekend Box Office Top Five For March 5th:

The Batman- $128.5 million Uncharted- $11 million Dog- $6 million Spider-Man: No Way Home- $4.4 million Death On The Nile- $2.7 million

Next week, a whole lot of nothing opens wide in theaters, though there are two streaming options that could keep people at home, as Netflix debuts the new Ryan Reynolds sci-fi action film The Adam Project, while Disney+ debuts yet another Pixar film, Turning Red. The Batman will stay number one, and we shall see how word of mouth helps its drop to week two.