Why the Upcoming Cleopatra Film is Taking it's Time Being Made

Gal Gadot is revealing why the upcoming cinematic adaptation about Cleopatra is going to require plenty of time to bring everything together.

Gal Gadot is an actor who can pretty much do anything. She's already stepped into the role of Wonder Woman for several DC releases; she's been included in the Fast & Furious franchise, the popular Netflix film Red Notice, and even the all-star cast for Death on the Nile because she's obviously into a little bit of everything.

In the near future, we'll also see Gadot take on the role of Cleopatra in an already-announced film directed by Kari Skogland that's been in development for quite a few years – but don't expect it to be anytime soon, either.

Gal Gadot Explains the Wait for a Cleopatra Movie

While speaking to Flaunt as one of their recent cover stars, Gadot addressed the role of Cleopatra by telling the magazine, "Cleopatra has been done a few times before in a brilliant way, but I know that our generation and youngsters know very little about Cleopatra. They know she was a seductive person who had an affair with Mark Antony and Julius Caesar, but really when you read about Cleopatra and her life and legacy, and the empire she ruled, she was brilliant. There's so much that we've never heard about her, and I just want to celebrate that."

When discussing their current pace of making the Cleopatra film, she explained, "It's a big task. I don't want to [rush] making it— it's something that needs…so much thought and care because it's Cleopatra. We have incredible writers working on the script—before and after the writer's strike—like Laeta Kalogridis. It's a beautiful script. We're not rushing ourselves because you have to be responsible when you deal with such an incredible, iconic, legendary woman."

Cleopatra (which is currently untitled) doesn't have a release date in place or a cast locked in just yet, so stay tuned for more on the film as it's announced.

