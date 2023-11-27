Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: beetlejuice, beetlejuice 2, film, tim burton, willem dafoe

Willem Dafoe Briefly Discusses His Upcoming Beetlejuice 2 Role

Actor Willem Dafoe is dropping a few new details about his B-list actor-turned-cop character in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2.

Article Summary Willem Dafoe reveals his afterlife cop role in Beetlejuice 2.

Burton's Beetlejuice sequel includes stars Keaton and Ryder.

Jenna Ortega joins Dafoe as newcomers to the Beetlejuice realm.

Beetlejuice 2, directed by Tim Burton, to hit theaters in 2024.

The first Beetlejuice is a cinematic classic, and the upcoming return to the quirky universe with Beetlejuice 2 is surely going to take bug swings to live up to its predecessor. As of now, the second installment includes returning stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, alongside other heavy-hitters (and Beetlejuice newcomers) like Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe, with Dafoe recently offering up a few details about his role.

Willem Dafoe Shares Details About His Beetlejuice 2 Role

While talking to Variety, Dafoe was asked about his upcoming role in Beetlejuice 2 by filmmaker Tim Burton, and the former fan-favorite Spider-Man villain noted, "I haven't seen any footage yet, but it was fun to do. I play a police officer in the afterlife, so I'm a dead person. And in life I was a B-movie action star, but I had an accident, and that's what sent me to the other side. But because of my skills, I became a detective character in the afterlife. So that's my job. But it's colored by the fact of who I was [when I was alive]: a B movie action star."

When recently discussing his history with filmmaking with Beetlejuice 2, Burton told The Independent, "Honestly, I don't really know [how I obtained my success] because I am really not that good at talking or speaking or trying to sell something, so to speak. Looking back, it's a very, very strange journey that I can't quite explain. That's why it is hard for me to watch [my movies] afterward because I still feel the emotional whatever of it. I don't get a release from that. But I do enjoy all the people I've worked with. On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies."

Beetlejuice 2 will officially arrive in theaters in September of 2024.

