Willem Dafoe Briefly Discusses His Upcoming Beetlejuice 2 Role
Actor Willem Dafoe is dropping a few new details about his B-list actor-turned-cop character in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2.
The first Beetlejuice is a cinematic classic, and the upcoming return to the quirky universe with Beetlejuice 2 is surely going to take bug swings to live up to its predecessor. As of now, the second installment includes returning stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, alongside other heavy-hitters (and Beetlejuice newcomers) like Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe, with Dafoe recently offering up a few details about his role.
Willem Dafoe Shares Details About His Beetlejuice 2 Role
While talking to Variety, Dafoe was asked about his upcoming role in Beetlejuice 2 by filmmaker Tim Burton, and the former fan-favorite Spider-Man villain noted, "I haven't seen any footage yet, but it was fun to do. I play a police officer in the afterlife, so I'm a dead person. And in life I was a B-movie action star, but I had an accident, and that's what sent me to the other side. But because of my skills, I became a detective character in the afterlife. So that's my job. But it's colored by the fact of who I was [when I was alive]: a B movie action star."
When recently discussing his history with filmmaking with Beetlejuice 2, Burton told The Independent, "Honestly, I don't really know [how I obtained my success] because I am really not that good at talking or speaking or trying to sell something, so to speak. Looking back, it's a very, very strange journey that I can't quite explain. That's why it is hard for me to watch [my movies] afterward because I still feel the emotional whatever of it. I don't get a release from that. But I do enjoy all the people I've worked with. On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies."
Beetlejuice 2 will officially arrive in theaters in September of 2024.