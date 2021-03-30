Wrath Of Man Trailer Debuts, Ritchie/Statham Film Opens May 7th

New Guy Ritchie film Wrath of Man debuted its trailer today. Starring Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei with Eddie Marsan and Scott Eastwood, the film is a bunch of different things all at once. A heist film, a revenge thriller, a crew film. basically: it is a Guy Ritchie film. This is a remake of the 2004 French film Cash Truck. This is the fourth time Ritchie and Statham have worked together."I'm looking forward to bringing this story to life and working with Jason while he still has the use of his knees," Ritchie said in 2019 when the film was announced. The trailer kicks ass, of course, though, because it is Jason Statham. You can see the trailer for the film down below.

Wrath of Man Synopsis

"A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score."

You know, I am in. I enjoyed The Gentleman more than most, and as far as I am concerned, Ritchie still has it and never lost it. I even loved Aladdin. Pair him up with someone like Statham again in a film that mixes the genres they excel at? I am game. Wrath of Man, starring Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei with Eddie Marsan and Scott Eastwood, will open in theaters on May 7th. Maybe we can all go enjoy this one together then.