Your Name Director Talks Next Project and Inspirations

The renowned anime film director Makoto Shinkai has delivered a few instant classics in recent years, and because of that, people are highly anticipating the creator's next project.

Shinkai is responsible for the films Your Name and Weathering With You, which both attained reputable responses from critics and audiences, with Your Name even inspiring a Hollywood live-action adaptation. In a recent interview with TV Asahi and reported by ANN, the creator offered up a little bit of information regarding his next project after first mentioning that it was conceptualized when Japan first declared a state of emergency.

Shinkai divulges, "It's a story where something major happens that one's own power can't do anything to affect. By making this film, I want a part of people to think, 'We'll somehow manage to get by, won't we?' The coronavirus is a large-scale disaster, but over the decades of our lives, we'll experience many forms of disaster, I think. Many things in society will come to a dramatic end, or be dramatically changed, but even after that, people will continue to find a way to survive."

Though he is very much rooted in real-life concerns and hardships, he emphasizes that this story will spotlight the events that come after a disaster. Shinkai adds, "In a changed world, people nevertheless manage to find a bit of joy in their lives. Right now, I want to make a film that shows what happens after the apocalypse. Something will end. It is not a film where there is something that has to be held at bay. In the midst of a changed world, what kind of adventures will play out? How will people get in touch with their feelings? How will people live and overcome the shock of change? I want to make a film that depicts the things that we have to confront after the end of the world."

After witnessing the magic of Your Name and Weathering With You, I have faith that there's no better person to depict something that will feel very close to home.