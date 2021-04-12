Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Zack Snyder's Justice League

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the most buzzed-about movie of the last five years, Zack Snyder's Justice League. This release is a mammoth 7 LP box set with music by Tom Holkenborg. The whole score will run four hours and comes housed in a special box, which you can see below.

Zack Snyder's Justice League Release Details

"Mondo and WaterTower Music are proud to present Tom Holkenborg's epic complete soundtrack to the fan-fueled phenomenon Zack Snyder's Justice League. The filmmaking story behind Zack Snyder's return to his DC Comics juggernaut is well known at this point, but not enough time has been spent on the journey of the film's once-shelved score. The incredible composer behind one of last decade's biggest filmmaking triumphs (MAD MAX FURY ROAD), Tom Holkenborg, joined the sadly far too large club of composers across filmmaking history to have their blockbuster scores replaced.

But the big-budget redemption arc of Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League presented Holkenborg with the opportunity to build upon what he had started many years ago, with new skills and tools – this time with no other cook in the kitchen but his director and friend. As pure as any film music expression has ever existed, Holkenborg's nearly-four hour opus is as bombastic and singular as the film it compliments, and we are honored to present the premiere physical release of this staggering work of expression. This limited edition collectible set features all four hours of Holkenborg's score pressed across 7 discs (with a laser-etched B-Side on the final disc) and housed in a beautiful black, white, and silver foil stamped box set."

Also available will be two new Tom Whalen pins featuring Superman and Darkseid for $10 each. I want this box set, but $200 may be too much. If you want to add Zack Snyder's Justice League soundtrack to your vinyl collection, you can do so this Wednesday right here.