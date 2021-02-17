Zack Snyder Still Wants Deathstroke vs Batman Conflict

The DC film slate has been under constant revision, with so many ideas being retooled, scrapped, or even shelved after the unfortunate box-office upset of Justice League. We've since had success from films like Shazam, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman 1984, showing that thankfully, there's still a lot of love for DC's expansive roster of heroes.

Now that we have Zack Snyder rebranding Justice League with a new vision, there's going to be a chance to see several fan-favorite heroes, villains, and random character cameos — with an important villain, Deathstroke being one of the most anticipated.

When there was initial talk about The Batman, the film hoped to see Ben Affleck's version of Gotham's hero facing off against Joe Manganiello, who was very briefly portrayed the iconic Titans villain Deathstroke. Obviously, there were some major changes, and we now have a standalone DC film (similar to 2019 Joker) where Robert Pattinson will become Batman without any inclusion of Deathstroke.

During a recent appearance on I Minutemen, Justice League and DC creative mastermind Snyder discussed the idea of bringing Manganiello's Deathstroke back into the fold. He tells the publication, "I love Joe; he's great. I really would love to see those two go at it; that would be fun. Who knows? We know that Ben's gonna be in The Flash movie, which is nice to see him [back as Batman]. It's trickling down; it's nice."

When we first saw the unmasking of Deathstroke in a post-credit scene, fans were teased with his eventual inclusion to the universe — and now that Zack Snyder's Justice League is becoming a reality, we'll be getting to see what could have been, and what could be.

If that's not enough, we also have Jared Leto reprising his role as the Joker at least one more time, so we'll have to see if this new version of the film drums up interest in creating more interconnected stories.