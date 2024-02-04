Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Paramount Pictures, star trek, Star Trek 4, zoe saldana

Zoe Saldaña Responds to Recent Star Trek 4 Rumors

Star Trek staple Zoe Saldaña reveals her thoughts on the current rumors surrounding the franchise and if she'd return for a Star Trek 4.

Article Summary Zoe Saldaña hints at a possible return for Star Trek 4 amid reboot rumors.

Star Trek Beyond was the last film, released eight years ago, grossing $350 million.

Chris Pine uncertain about sequel plans, while director Shakman has departed.

Saldaña expresses gratitude for working with J.J. Abrams and her Star Trek co-stars.

It's been eight years since we last witnessed the classic Star Trek crew through Star Trek Beyond, earning the studio nearly $350 million during its theatrical run. Since then, there have been countless rumors and even progress on the Star Trek franchise front, with a potential fourth entry or even a possible reboot being considered, which leaves fans of the recent trilogy wondering where exactly we go from here. Now, one of the irreplaceable stars of the popular trilogy is sharing her insight into the franchise's current status and if she'd still be interested in making a comeback.

Star Trek Star Shares Her Thoughts on Star Trek 4 Rumors

When speaking to ComicBook.com, Star Trek and Avatar actor Zoe Saldaña was asked about the likelihood of returning for a Star Trek 4 amid various rumors, telling the site, "I know. I mean, I heard what you heard in the trades. I just heard that they're gearing up to do a new one with a younger, sort of, take on it…" The actor then goes on to explain that there is a desire to get the cast back together once more, noting, "I don't know if it's from the before or the after, but that they really still hope to grab all of us veterans and bring us back for one last round. Listen, I know it's a lot to wrangle a whole bunch of people with busy schedules. But working with [filmmaker] J.J. Abrams, and for J.J. Abrams at Bad Robot, was always just a wonderful and beautiful experience for me. So, if I get to do that one last time, I would be so grateful."

When there were initial plans to move forward with another entry back in 2022, star Chris Pine shared that despite the studio's reported interest, he wasn't too sure what was happening either, admitting, "Well, what's going on with 'Star Trek' is frankly, I don't know. When the announcement was made at the shareholders' thing, I didn't know that they were doing that. I don't think anybody did." Not too long after Pine's interview, the film's director (Matt Shakman) exited the project due to scheduling issues and, as far as we know, is still seeking out a new filmmaker.

So, for now, we'll just have to continue to manifest a Star Trek 4 instead of a brand-new iteration.

