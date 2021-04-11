Bambi by Baekhyun – A Perfect Shot Before Military Service? (Review)

Eve Johnston writes about K-pop on Instagram and TikTok. This article is her first on Bleeding Cool; a first listen to the new mini-album Bambi by the performer Baekhyun. Her father could not be more proud. Songs from the album appear in the links. She writes;

Baekhyun is one of the most angelic sounding and one of my favourite K-pop artists out there. If I could describe his voice in one word, it would be like 'honey.' Ever since I heard his song UN Village, I was completely converted. I am not really an EXO of SuperM fan, but Baekhyun's voice always catches my attention in their songs. And I absolutely love his solo music. All of his music is amazing, and his 3rd mini-album Bambi is certainly no exception. On the album, there are 6 tracks: Love Scene, Bambi, All I Got, Amusement Park, Privacy, and Cry For Love. It has been at #1 on iTunes in 44 countries and, as of a few hours ago, and the album had over 830,000 pre-order sales – which makes for a personal best.

Love Scene – This is a very relaxing and calming song, and I like how the instrumental sort of built slowly up as the song goes on. And the ending nicely fades out, which I like, as many K-pop songs just cut off at the end. I prefer it when it comes to a proper end instead of an abrupt stop. The only thing that I wasn't a huge fan of is that there are too many "doo doo doo"s and "ooh"s.

Bambi – A very fitting title track, and it is rather different from the other songs in the album (like in his previous album, Candy was very different from the rest of the tracks). This song has a very nice instrumental, and the production of it is great. I like how it showcases his range very well, and it's extremely catchy – as a title track should be. The music video has a more dark concept, which I was not expecting when I first listened to the song, but the music and visuals suit him well.

All I Got – Unique intro! I was shocked when the first thing I heard was a high note, which threw me off a little. I prefer those the be in the last one or two verses in the song (which there also was, and as a result, the last chorus was amazing). But despite that, I think this song showcases his high notes and amazing voice that he is famous for.

Amusement Park – This song is really beautiful and soothing. It calms me down when I am stressed, and it's just overall a cute song. The intro already makes you feel more relaxed, and the bridge is also really calming. Also, the lyrics are really cute too. I actually prefer the live version to the studio one. It sounds more natural. And like 'Love Scene', it comes to a nice close. I also like the setting of the live video; it looks so relaxed and warm.

Privacy – A definitively Baekhyun song, it suits him very well with all the angelic vocals. I knew straight away when I watched the Sounds Room video that I was going to enjoy this song. This song is difficult to describe with words because it is so good. It has a really cool instrumental and amazing production. I also really love the chorus. The only thing that would make it better is if it had a music video.

Cry For Love – I wasn't sure if I would like this track when I first heard it, but when it got to the chorus, I was hooked. I also like the fact that we got to hear some of his rapping skills in it too, which we don't get to enjoy too often. Also, there were some lovely vocals and a nice, smooth end to the song towards the end. I think that it is such a good way to wrap up the album with this song.

This mini-album is a true work of art. My favourite tracks on the album are Amusement Park and Privacy. In terms of the physical album itself, it is definitely on my wishlist. This is extremely high praise for me to be purchasing SM Entertainment as they are arguably one of the very worst entertainment companies in K-pop. I don't want to support their disgusting treatment towards their idols and staff, not to mention their horrendous artist-to-company ratio split for profit. So I wouldn't purchase something just average or good. I am also so glad that he released an album just before his military enlistment, so we get to hear his heavenly voice before he goes next month.

Bambi by Baekhyun was released by SM Entertainment.