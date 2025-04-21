Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Twitch, VidCon, YouTube | Tagged: VidCon Anaheim 2025

VidCon Anaheim 2025 Reveals First Round of Speakers

A short time ago, VidCon Anaheim 2025 confirmed the first round of speakers who will be in attendance at the California convention

Organizers for VidCon Anaheim 2025 have confirmed several speakers who will be attending the annual convention in California this June. Among those set to appear include digital scripted content creator Dhar Mann, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor, commercial video creator Grace Wells, Blogilates and POPFLEX's Cassey Ho, entrepreneurs Alex and Leila Hormozi, Smosh CEO Aléssandra Catanese, and Senior Director of Creator Growth for Mythical Entertainment Gwen Miller. We have the full list revealed below as the event will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center from June 19-21, 2025.

VidCon 2025 – Featured Industry Speakers

Alex Hormozi , Managing Partner, Founder, Acquisition.com

, Managing Partner, Founder, Acquisition.com Leila Hormozi , Managing Partner, Chief Executive Officer, Acquisition.com

, Managing Partner, Chief Executive Officer, Acquisition.com Dhar Mann , Founder, Dhar Mann Studios

, Founder, Dhar Mann Studios Cassey Ho (Blogilates) , CEO & Head Designer, POPFLEX

, CEO & Head Designer, POPFLEX Layla Taylor , Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star

, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star Mayci Neeley , Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star and CEO/Co-Founder, Babymama

, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star and CEO/Co-Founder, Babymama Kevin Daigle , COO, Lunar X

, COO, Lunar X Megan Lightcap , Partner, Slow Ventures

, Partner, Slow Ventures Rose Wang , COO, Bluesky

, COO, Bluesky Grace Wells , Commercial Video Creator

, Commercial Video Creator Aléssandra Catanese , CEO, Smosh

, CEO, Smosh Philip Price Fry , VP of Communications & Brand Partnerships, Tinder

, VP of Communications & Brand Partnerships, Tinder Sidney Raskind/@sidneyraz , Creator

, Creator Adam Aleksic/@etymologynerd , Linguistics Creator, Etymology Nerd

, Linguistics Creator, Etymology Nerd Zach Miller, President, Bucketsquad

Additional Industry Speakers and Creator Track Speakers

Sean Atkins , CEO, Dhar Mann Studios

, CEO, Dhar Mann Studios Gwen Miller , Senior Director of Creator Growth, Mythical Entertainment

, Senior Director of Creator Growth, Mythical Entertainment Dani Kaminski , Senior Partner Manager, Spotify

, Senior Partner Manager, Spotify Jessica Oliveira-Lee , Senior Community Manager, LinkedIn

, Senior Community Manager, LinkedIn Grant Floto , Manager, Creator Strategy & Activation, National Football League (NFL)

, Manager, Creator Strategy & Activation, National Football League (NFL) Jennifer Brown , Director of US Influencer Marketing & Talent Partnership, SHEIN

, Director of US Influencer Marketing & Talent Partnership, SHEIN Taylor Lorenz , Journalist, User Mag

, Journalist, User Mag Dr. K. , Psychiatrist and Co-Founder, Healthy Gamer

, Psychiatrist and Co-Founder, Healthy Gamer Uptin , Video Journalist and CEO, UP10 Media

, Video Journalist and CEO, UP10 Media Nate Norell , Director/Actor/Content Creator

, Director/Actor/Content Creator Mario Joos , CEO, Brightrock

, CEO, Brightrock Lisa Filipelli , Partner, Select Management Group & Executive Producer, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

, Partner, Select Management Group & Executive Producer, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Danielle Pistotnik , Talent Manager, Select Management Group & Executive Producer, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

, Talent Manager, Select Management Group & Executive Producer, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Jesse Leon , Head of Production, Colin and Samir

, Head of Production, Colin and Samir Sharlize True , Actress/Influencer/ Entrepreneur

, Actress/Influencer/ Entrepreneur Tyler Denk , CEO, beehiiv

, CEO, beehiiv Phil Ranta , COO, Fixated

, COO, Fixated Avia Colette , Content Creator

, Content Creator Jasmine Enberg , VP & Principal Analyst, EMARKETER

, VP & Principal Analyst, EMARKETER Jesse Jauri , Content Creator

, Content Creator Ollie Forsyth , Founder, New Economies

, Founder, New Economies John Attanasio , CEO, Toonstar

, CEO, Toonstar Eric Wei/@trykarat , Co-Founder, @trykarat/Karat Financial

, Co-Founder, @trykarat/Karat Financial James Creech , Founder, Quartermast Advisors

, Founder, Quartermast Advisors Austin Null, Chief Creator Officer, We Get It

