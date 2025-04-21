Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Twitch, VidCon, YouTube | Tagged: VidCon Anaheim 2025
VidCon Anaheim 2025 Reveals First Round of Speakers
A short time ago, VidCon Anaheim 2025 confirmed the first round of speakers who will be in attendance at the California convention
Article Summary
- Discover the first speakers revealed for VidCon Anaheim 2025, including Alex Hormozi and Dhar Mann.
- Explore the diverse lineup of creators and industry experts set to attend the California convention in June.
- Meet stars from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and executives from Smosh, Bucketsquad, and more.
- Check out industry leaders from sectors like digital content, entrepreneurship, and influencer marketing.
Organizers for VidCon Anaheim 2025 have confirmed several speakers who will be attending the annual convention in California this June. Among those set to appear include digital scripted content creator Dhar Mann, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor, commercial video creator Grace Wells, Blogilates and POPFLEX's Cassey Ho, entrepreneurs Alex and Leila Hormozi, Smosh CEO Aléssandra Catanese, and Senior Director of Creator Growth for Mythical Entertainment Gwen Miller. We have the full list revealed below as the event will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center from June 19-21, 2025.
VidCon 2025 – Featured Industry Speakers
- Alex Hormozi, Managing Partner, Founder, Acquisition.com
- Leila Hormozi, Managing Partner, Chief Executive Officer, Acquisition.com
- Dhar Mann, Founder, Dhar Mann Studios
- Cassey Ho (Blogilates), CEO & Head Designer, POPFLEX
- Layla Taylor, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star
- Mayci Neeley, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star and CEO/Co-Founder, Babymama
- Kevin Daigle, COO, Lunar X
- Megan Lightcap, Partner, Slow Ventures
- Rose Wang, COO, Bluesky
- Grace Wells, Commercial Video Creator
- Aléssandra Catanese, CEO, Smosh
- Philip Price Fry, VP of Communications & Brand Partnerships, Tinder
- Sidney Raskind/@sidneyraz, Creator
- Adam Aleksic/@etymologynerd, Linguistics Creator, Etymology Nerd
- Zach Miller, President, Bucketsquad
Additional Industry Speakers and Creator Track Speakers
- Sean Atkins, CEO, Dhar Mann Studios
- Gwen Miller, Senior Director of Creator Growth, Mythical Entertainment
- Dani Kaminski, Senior Partner Manager, Spotify
- Jessica Oliveira-Lee, Senior Community Manager, LinkedIn
- Grant Floto, Manager, Creator Strategy & Activation, National Football League (NFL)
- Jennifer Brown, Director of US Influencer Marketing & Talent Partnership, SHEIN
- Taylor Lorenz, Journalist, User Mag
- Dr. K., Psychiatrist and Co-Founder, Healthy Gamer
- Uptin, Video Journalist and CEO, UP10 Media
- Nate Norell, Director/Actor/Content Creator
- Mario Joos, CEO, Brightrock
- Lisa Filipelli, Partner, Select Management Group & Executive Producer, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
- Danielle Pistotnik, Talent Manager, Select Management Group & Executive Producer, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
- Jesse Leon, Head of Production, Colin and Samir
- Sharlize True, Actress/Influencer/
Entrepreneur
- Tyler Denk, CEO, beehiiv
- Phil Ranta, COO, Fixated
- Avia Colette, Content Creator
- Jasmine Enberg, VP & Principal Analyst, EMARKETER
- Jesse Jauri, Content Creator
- Ollie Forsyth, Founder, New Economies
- John Attanasio, CEO, Toonstar
- Eric Wei/@trykarat, Co-Founder, @trykarat/Karat Financial
- James Creech, Founder, Quartermast Advisors
- Austin Null, Chief Creator Officer, We Get It