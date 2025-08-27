Posted in: Legendary, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death, The Toxic Avenger, toxic avenger, Troma Entertainment

The Toxic Avenger Appears In Latest Liquid Death Campaign

The Toxic Avenger is out here trying to make sure you keep toxic liquids away from your body in a new Liquid Death campsign

Article Summary The Toxic Avenger stars in a new Liquid Death campaign warning about toxic drinks and sugary sodas.

Peter Dinklage reprises his role, crashing high schools to educate teens on safe drink choices.

The campaign features Troma Entertainment’s signature humor in its anti-soda message.

Creative spots roll out across digital, social, and out-of-home platforms for the next few weeks.

Liquid Death partnered up with Troma Entertainment for a new campaign, as they got The Toxic Avenger out here trying to help you not drink toxic drinks. Yes, that is Peter Dinklage himself, dressed up as the iconic characters, trying to let the kids know that soda isn't good for them, but soda-flavored water is, in their own Troma way. Enjoy the latest ad campsign that will run for a few weeks, as The Toxic Avenger Unrated arrives in theaters on August 29.

Liquid Death Toxic PSA

The anti-hero janitor turned superhero may have fallen into a vat of toxic chemicals, but he knows that the amount of sugar packed into traditional sodas is bad news. In this new spot, Peter Dinklage's Winston Gooze crashes high school hallways and educates kids on the dangers of sugary soda. The spot and related creative is rolling out starting this week across digital, social media and out-of-home .

The Toxic Avenger Unrated

When a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze (Dinklage), is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he's transformed into a new kind of hero: The Toxic Avenger. Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant… justice is best served radioactive. The non-rated horror/comedy movie, written and directed by Macon Blair (I Don't Feel At Home in This World Anymore, writer for Marvel Comics/Dark Horse Comics), is produced by Legendary Entertainment and distributed by Cineverse. Based on Troma Entertainment President and Co-founder Lloyd Kaufman's "THE TOXIC AVENGER" franchise, which first debuted four decades ago, the new film features an all-star cast including Dinklage, Kevin Bacon (Footloose, Hollow Man), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings franchise), Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder), and Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Zola).

