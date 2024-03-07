Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Chobani

Chobani Releases New Cereal Oatmilk For National Cereal Day

Chobani decided to make a special kind of limited-edition oatmilk that was specifically made to taste like breakfast cereals.

An interesting and strange addition to your breakfast from Chobani, as the company has released a new Cereal Oatmilk as part of their celebration of National Cereal Day. The company already makes Oatmilk that you can get at a grocer right now, but this milk has been specially made to taste like a breakfast cereal and used for your morning cereals. It doesn't matter what company they come from, how sugar-filled or bran-filled they are; it doesn't matter the mascot on the front. This is a limited natch of oatmilk in a pink container for you to snag right now and try with your own cereal.

The R&D team for the company apparently went through and tested this flavor with a ton of products, and this was the version that came out on top. However, it won't be on top for long, as they have created a limited amount of this oatmilk, and it will only be on shelves for a limited time. We had a little bit of this in advance with some of our cereals, and it does have a different kick than their normal flavor or the milk we normally get from the store. So, at the very least, if you're looking for a change of pace in your breakfast, this might be fun to try out. Maybe if it's popular enough, they might bring it back on a regular basis.

Chobani Cereal Oatmilk

Bottom-of-the-cereal-bowl delicious. Oatmilk flavored like cereal milk. Made from the goodness of oats. Naturally flavored to bring consumers back to their bowl of cereal before school, Chobani Cereal Oatmilk puts a nostalgic twist on everyone's favorite dairy alternative, with a toasted, sweet graham flavor. Add it to your coffee and overnight oats or put it into your cereal for an extra splash of flavor!

