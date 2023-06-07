Posted in: League of Legends, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Riot Games | Tagged: coca cola, Coca-Cola Creations, Riot Games

Coca-Cola Creations & Riot Games Launch New Ultimate Flavor

Coca-Cola have teamed with Riot Games for a new Creations flavor, as you can now try Ultimate, on store shelves now!

Coca-Cola announced this morning that they have launched a brand-new Creations flavor in partnership with Riot Games called Ultimate. In a first-ever collaboration between the two companies, they have added League Of Legends branding to the design of the bottles and cans of this new flavor, hitting store shelves starting today. The design is a mesh of both brands as it features black and various shades of gold, complemented by a bespoke Ultimate crest with a magical blue Hextech glow, inspired by the Nexus Crystals in League of Legends. The concept behind it is to "provide fans and players the taste of experience points (+XP) and celebrate every player's journey." Along with the release of the new flavor, the company will be offering in-game and digital experiences for players to enhance trying it out. We have more details on those options, as well as a couple of quotes from this morning's announcement below.

"To celebrate the launch, Coca-Cola is dropping real-life League of Legends Nexus Crystals in cities throughout the world, including Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Mexico City, bringing passionate communities of fans together to celebrate and taste Coca-Cola Ultimate. Another customizable digital experience will be added to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub, allowing players to see themselves in their Ultimate form. By taking a selfie, gamers will be able to transform into cinematic gaming heroes and discover their own gaming Ultimate journey. Starting today, League of Legends players can unlock limited edition Ultimate emotes in-game through a series of missions. The first mission will go live in League of Legends on June 7 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and will be activated in order, as they're completed. The Ultimate emotes will be available to unlock until July 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT."

Get 7 assists in a single game to earn the Ultimate Teamplay emote

Earn 12,000 gold in a single game to earn the Ultimate Gains emote

Win a game in under 20 minutes to earn the Ultimate Tempo emote

Players will be transported to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub, the home for unique Coca-Cola Creations digital experiences, by scanning the QR code on a Coca-Cola Ultimate bottle or can. One offer available now on the Creations Hub is the Ultimate Emote Generator, an Instagram filter allowing players to view themselves in the style of League of Legends emotes for social sharing. Players can also pre-order a custom Coca-Cola Ultimate mini fridge by Cooluli.

"We're excited for players to taste the new +XP flavor, a unique and bespoke collaboration with Coca-Cola, a globally recognized brand loved by millions," said David Mulhall, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Riot Games. "They share many of the player-focused values we have at Riot, and we are honored to be the first gaming collaboration for Coca-Cola Creations."

"This collaboration with Riot Games allows us to continue elevating the Coca-Cola Creations platform with a brand new flavor that reinforces our shared mission to put fans and players at the forefront of everything we do," said Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company. "Coca-Cola Ultimate, our seventh Coca-Cola Creation, carries an astonishing design, unlocks the taste of +XP for players on their journey, and enhances their gameplay experience."

