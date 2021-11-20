Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Gets Hoodie Collection

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting a sweet new hoodie collection from Crunchyroll Loves. The anime TV series premiered in 2019 and is based on Koyoharu Gotoge's manga, which boasts over 150 million copies in circulation in Japan. That pretty much makes it one of the most popular manga and anime series in the world right now. Not bad for a Shonen series about a determined, plucky kid with a sword and a kid sister hunting demons.

The series is an action-packed, thrilling tale of a young man, Tanjiro, in search of a cure for his sister, who has been turned into a demon after their family is viciously slaughtered by demons. He joins the ranks of demon slayers to hunt the demons stalking early 20th Century Meiji era Japan, just as Western modernity is starting to take hold in the country. The anime premiered in 2019, spawned a theatrical movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train that became one of the biggest global hits in 2020, and the 2nd season of the anime series began running this fall.

Crunchyroll Loves unveiled photos of the latest CR Loves mini-collection featuring the widely popular anime series.

The limited-edition mini-collection includes three specially designed hoodies including:

One black hoodie inspired by Zenitsu Agatsuma's yellow and orange gradient haori

One black hoodie inspired by the iconic green checkerboard haori of Tanjiro Kamado

One navy blue hoodie featuring the fearless Inosuke Hashibira

With these new hoodies, fans will be shielded from the cold and ready for any demon sightings! This exclusive hoodie collection is only available at the Crunchyroll Store during the pre-order window, which closes on November 30.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc is streaming now on Crunchyroll and Funimation, with new episodes airing every Sunday.