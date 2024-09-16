Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: beer, d&d, Dragon's Milk, New Holland, whiskey

Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Limited-Edition Stour & Bourbon Whiskey

We're getting a new stout beer and a new bourbon whiskey this November for Dungeons & Dragons to celebrate the game's 50th Anniversary

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast to release D20 Brew stout and Origin Mead Cask Bourbon for D&D's 50th Anniversary.

New Holland Brewing Company partners with Hasbro to create special brews for D&D fans.

Dragon's Milk line to expand with the new limited-edition stout beer and bourbon whiskey this November.

Pre-order merchandise, including glassware and apparel, available now on the official Dragon's Milk website.

Wizards of the Coast have revealed they will be releasing two new alcoholic drinks tied to Dungeons & Dragons for the 50th Anniversary. The company has teamed up with New Holland to create two special brews that will be released this November, as we're getting a stour beer called D20 Brew, while they're also making an Origin Mead Cask Bourbon Whiskey. Both of these will be incorporated into their Dragon's Milk product line, which currently features several year-round stouts and bourbons. Neither company has showed off what they would look like yet, as you can see the promotion for it below, they're keeping those details kept secret until the official reveal happens this November. In the meantime, the two are selling a line of glassware and wearable merch for you to snag ahead of time, which you can find on the collective website for all of these items. We also have a couple of quotes from both parties below.

"Brewed with the same passion that fuels D&D adventures, Dragon's Milk has a nationally renowned reputation as a bold, legendary beverage," said Brett Vanderkamp, CEO and founder of New Holland Brewing Company. "Not only does our work with Hasbro allow us to honor D&D's 50-year history, but it also underscores our shared values of creating savored moments and forging lasting friendships."

"D&D isn't just a game – it's this amazing community that's all about bringing fantasy and wonder to life, whether that's in living rooms, backyards, or wherever folks want to play," said Jess Lanzillo, Head of Dungeons & Dragons Product and Franchise at Wizards of the Coast. "We're super excited to be teaming up with New Holland for D&D's big anniversary. Together, we're building on what makes D&D so cool – bringing people together through the shared experience of adventure."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!