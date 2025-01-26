Posted in: Conventions, Cosplay, Current News, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: london, Megacon Live

From One Side of London MegaCon Live 2025 To The Other (Video)

From One Side of London MegaCon Live 2025 To The Other in Video... as well as a lot of talk about carpets. Apologies in advance.

Article Summary London MegaCon Live 2025 faced transport chaos with closed rail lines and bus replacements, adding to travel time.

Cosplayers turned chaos into fun, making the bus replacement to ExCel a lively experience and photo opportunity.

MegaCon Live trumps its past size, transforming into a vibrant media and cosplay-focused event at ExCel London.

Join one epic event with MegaCon Live's unified ticket for family fun, creativity, and electrifying fan culture.

Getting to London MegaCon Live 2025 at the ExCel Centre in London this weekend was a bit of a trial. The Dockland Light Railway had been closed for engineering, which wouldn't have been an issue if the Elizabeth Line, which makes travel to the ExCel a dream, also suddenly closed on the Saturday due to a ventilation problem, which made getting to the show – and back again – a nightmare. A twenty-minute journey from Paddington turned into two hours. Still, we took it in Blitz spirit, and the cosplayers on the bus replacement service from Canning Town to Custom House were a delight (permission for photo granted by participants).

I am heading back again now for the Sunday and so far, everything is working as it should. London MegaCon Live is held at the same place that the organisers used to hold MCM London Comic Con until they sold it to Reed. And just like MCM in the old days, it takes up half the centre rather than the whole thing. For now, at least. Last year, however, it was half that size again, so it is definitely growing and taking up more space. Megacon Live is much more of a media and cosplay con than a comic con, but there is a Creator Village… and some of them are comic book publishers as well. The Elizabeth Line seems to be working right now as I head in… but here's a look at how it looked yesterday, From One Side Of The Show To The Other, introduced by comic book artist Chris Geary of Flesh And Blood fame. I warn you, I do seem to talk a lot about carpets.

The pitch for the show is thus: "Experience the thrill of MegaCon Live, Social in the City, TokFEST, and Kids MegaZone with ONE TICKET as we unite these epic shows under one roof at London ExCeL MegaCon Live London is the one-stop destination for families and fans, showcasing a universe of creativity and entertainment. Be the hero of your own story and create memories in an electrifying celebration of fan culture."

