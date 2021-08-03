Gemini Syndrome Announces New Album: "3rd Degree – The Raising"

Los Angeles, California-based alternative metal band Gemini Syndrome has announced the release of their next studio album, 3rd Degree – The Raising. The album is slated to come out on October 15th of this year and will be their third album and the last in their debut trilogy, with the first being Lux and the second being Memento Mori.

According to the press release put out by Gemini Syndrome, 3rd Degree – The Raising was produced by Matt Good, who had previously worked with bands Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, and Hollywood Undead. The press release goes on to state that "this is undeniably the heaviest, and darkest album of the band's career; featuring the singles 'Die With Me,' 'IDK,' 'Abandoned' and 'Reintegration.'" Furthermore:

"The album is about death and rebirth. Finding your true self and fostering its growth so as to help build the world better than we inherited it." says Gemini Syndrome vocalist Aaron Nordstrom. "In the process of this record I made some major life choices. Mainly to stop killing myself slowly with alcohol. Two years without a drink, and a couple near death experiences later, I think I have ample experience to talk about a subject as elusive as death." Drummer Brian Steele Medina adds, "The twist to the 3rd and "final" degree, is that it's not the end at all. Rather, it's a rebirth contingent upon our growth and lessons learned from the suffering of our past mistakes. A spiritual growth that can only be attained through baptism by fire. A metaphorical, yet very real resurrection — THE RAISING."

