Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Boston Beer Company, HARD MTN DEW, Mountain Dew, MTN DEW

Hard MTN DEW Launches Cherry Flavor To Save The Redheads

Hard MTN DEW would like you to try their new Cherry flavor, as they are encouraging all redheads to get out there and Save The Redheads

Article Summary Hard MTN DEW introduces Cherry flavor to aid the dwindling redhead population.

SaveTheRedheads.com offers dating app subscriptions to connect redheads.

Participate in Code Red: Save the Redheads from March 27 to April 10.

Support the cause and win prizes as a fan of redheads and MTN DEW.

Boston Beer Company has a new flavor of Hard MTN DEW out on the market, along with a new campaign, as the Cherry flavor looks to help the redheads of the world. As part of the launch, the team has started SaveTheRedheads.com, by offering a free subscription to any dating app of their choosing to help find other redheads and keep the ginger flowing. We have more details for you here from today's announcement.

Hard MTN DEW – Save The Redheads

With redheads making up just 2% of the world's population, the fiery gene is at risk of disappearing forever. Hard MTN DEW is on a mission to save the dwindling population – with a Hard MTN DEW Code Red in hand, of course. Through the brand's Code Red: Save the Redheads initiative, Hard MTN DEW is doing their part to keep the redhead population alive by helping fans find the redhead partner of their dreams by offering a free subscription to a dating website of their choice. Lucky winners will also receive cold-hard cash to purchase ice-cold Hard MTN DEW Code Red. Want to help save the redheads? Eager fans and redheads alike can join the cause by entering at SaveTheRedheads.com, beginning March 27 through April 10. Winners will be selected based on authenticity, originality, passion for redheads and love of Hard MTN DEW. Entry is open to U.S. residents 21 years of age or older. Visit SaveTheRedheads.com for full rules and program details.

"Hard MTN DEW goes where few have gone before – whether that's marrying a fan to a can or attempting to be abducted by aliens – so lending a hand to help the redhead population to launch Code Red was a no-brainer," said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Hard MTN DEW. "We're asking Hard DEW fans far and wide, redhead or not, to support the cause, share with friends and spread the Code Red/redhead love."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!