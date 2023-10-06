Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: ice nine kills, Meat & Greet, Welcome To Horrorwood

Ice Nine Kills Prepares For Horrorwood Finale With Massive Party

Ice Nine Kills will close out the Welcome To Horrorwood era with the debut of the new video Meat & Greet next week, and a blowout premiere.

Ice Nine Kills have been on a two-year victory lap, celebrating the massive success of their album The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood. To bring it all to a close, the band will debut its eighth music video from the album for the new song "Meat & Greet" at The Montalban Theatre in Hollywood on October 12th. Tickets for that are available now, and it will be the first time ever that the eight videos that make up the Horrorwood Saga will be stitched together to form one long cut. After the screening, a Q&A will take place with lead singer Spencer Charnas, actor Bill Moseley, and more special guests. The best part? You don't have to be there to see everything. The entire thing will be broadcast live on the Ice Nine Kills YouTube page.

Ice Nine Kills Finish Their Masterpiece

After a career-defining, chart-topping album and the two-year unfolding of the The Horrorwood Saga over seven previously released music videos, murdersome metal trailblazers Ice Nine Kills are ready to bring the curtain down on their blood-soaked 'Welcome To Horrorwood' era. On October 12th, Ice Nine Kills will present "Meat & Greet: The Horrorwood Saga Comes to a Tasteful End" – a globally live-streamed event taking place at The Montalban Theatre in Hollywood – where the band will premiere their brand new single "Meat & Greet" and present into evidence this last piece of the Horrorwood puzzle in the form of the accompanying music video. Fans can pre-save 'Meat & Greet' now at https://found.ee/MeatGreet

Fans lucky enough to attend the horror extravaganza will also be treated to a live Q&A panel with Spencer Charnas, legendary horror icon Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2) who stars as the lead detective in the Horrorwood Saga and special guests, exclusive event merch, custom horror-themed beverages, photo ops and unique opportunities to get up close with iconic pieces of Ice Nine Kills memorabilia. Fans around the world will also be able to join the murderous festivities remotely as the band will be livestreaming the whole event for free on their YouTube channel starting at 7:30 pm PT/10:30 pm ET.

