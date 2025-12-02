Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pop Culture, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: Konami, Legendary Decks

Konami Puts Yu-Gi-Oh! Legendary Decks Into 5D

Konami announced that it would be reprising the Yu-Gi-Oh! Legendary Decks series covering the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime series.

Article Summary Konami revives Yu-Gi-Oh! Legendary Decks with a 5D's theme, featuring fan-favorite 5D's characters.

New decks spotlight Yusei Fudo, Akiza Izinski, and Crow, revamping classic Synchron, Rose, and Blackwing cards.

Includes powerful competitive staples like Ash Blossom and Forbidden Droplet for new and returning players.

Legendary 5D's Decks offer value, making tournament-level play more accessible by reprinting expensive cards.

The nephew of all Yu-Gi-Oh! players, Toby Johnston, attended Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championships 2025 in Paris earlier this year. and it seems that they have followed him home… he writes;

In a surprise move, Konami announced that it would be reprising the Yu-Gi-Oh! Legendary Decks series, which hasn't had an instalment since 2018, with the Legendary Hero Decks covering the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime series. This time, in 2025, for the 5th instalment, the Decks cover three main characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's anime, namely Yusei Fudo's Synchron monsters, Akiza Izinski's Rose Dragons, and Crow's Blackwings – all fan favourites from metagames past in the Trading Card Game, given a new coat of paint for the modern era. For those unfamiliar with 5D's, the series covers a group of downtrodden Duelists in the futuristic setting of New Domino City, fighting their way up from the sewage island of Satellite at the highest of speeds, riding motorbike-like 'D-Wheels' while summoning their ace monsters to hurtle along the track at their side.

In the real world, however, 5D's finished almost 15 years ago, and despite some substantial legacy support, these iconic archetypes have found themselves falling behind in the competitive race. Red Rose Dragon, released in 2019, was a key part of the powerful B.A.S.E.D. deck, which tore through the tournament scene in early 2022, but since then, the Synchro speedsters have taken the back seat.

Until now! With new cards tuned for their Tuning ability, Yusei's Junk Warrior reaches Full-Speed, and an upgrade to Sonic Chick puts opponents at a Crossroads, potentially halting their offensive pressure in a moment. Akiza's deck is designed for use with the new Rose cards in Doom of Dimensions, playing around infamous combo enabler Black Garden to summon her Signer, Black Rose Dragon and its variants. Crow's deck brings the fan-favourite Blackwings back into the spotlight, combining historic powerhouses like Gale the Whirlwind with the support from Darkwing Blast, like the board-wiping Black-Winged Assault Dragon.

Another sign of the product bringing anime enthusiasts into the zeitgeist is the inclusion of a significant number of staples in each of the decks. All said and done, one Legendary 5D's Decks will set a Duelist up with: 3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring, 3x Infinite Impermanence, 2x Droll & Lock Bird, 2x Effect Veiler, 2x Ghost Ogre & Snow Rabbit, 1x Ghost Sister & Spooky Dogwood, 1x Ghost Mourner & Moonlit Chill, 1x each of Mulcharmy Fuwalos, Purulia and Meowls, 1x Crossout Designator and 1x Forbidden Droplet, alongside a host of other deck-relevant must-haves! Not only is this a good sign for the box itself, but also for the direction of Yu-Gi-Oh as a game, quickly onboarding newer or less experienced players with a series of cards played at the highest level, some of which, prior to the product, cost upwards of $30 a copy.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legendary 5D's Decks was released last month, available in local game stores and online.

Toby Johnston is a student in Nottingham who can only dream of being bitten by a radioactive spider. His exposure to comics, games and geek culture as a whole originated when he met his uncle during his first weeks on the planet. Now, most of his time is spent between trading card games, building some sort of competitive Pokémon team, and devouring as many comics as Uncle Rich can throw at him.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!