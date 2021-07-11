Lost Symphony Honors Guitarist Oli Herbert With "My Last Goodbye"

Classical metal band Lost Symphony has put out a music video for their song "My Last Goodbye," featuring one of the final solos by late guitarist Oli Herbert of All That Remains fame. Herbert was a chief collaborator with Lost Symphony. He tragically passed away at the age of 44 in October of 2018.

Lost Symphony was established when multi-talented instrumentalist and producer Benny Goodman and guitarists Kelly Kereliuk and Conrad Simon collaborated, elaborating on a demo that Goodman had composed. Eventually, a track from the band's Chapter II album found its way into Herbert's hands, and he quickly signed on as a chief collaborator with the band.

According to Goodman, as per a press release put out by Lost Symphony:

"I wrote 'My Last Goodbye' in 2004 as an homage to my friend Jimmy who took his life […] I never used it and decided to try using it again but still didn't release it. When I showed it to Oli he loved the progression and we intended it as a tribute song in general, not as our actual last goodbye to him. But that's what it has become. Oli was not just an amazing composer, performer and guitarist, but one of my favorite people I've had the privilege of calling a friend."

The song "My Last Goodbye" also features guitarists Matt LaPierre and Ryan Formato in guest performances. It is the final track from Lost Symphony's latest album, Chapter III, which is out now. You can find links to purchase or stream this album by clicking here, and you can also find the video for "My Last Goodbye" on YouTube below. Let us know what you think of this band's work in the comments section!