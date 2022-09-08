Lightyear: Pixar Fest 2022 Goes To Space In Buzz Lightyear Gear

Disney's Pixar Fest 2022 is lifting off into infinity & beyond with Lightyear products such as toys, costumes, backpacks, and more. Pixar Fest is an annual month-long celebration of all things Pixar, consisting of weekly activities and watch parties, digital activations and sweepstakes, and new product announcements for Cars On The Road, Lightyear, The Incredibles and Coco.
Buzz Lightyear is all set to blast off with his personal companion robot by his side! This action-packed gift set includes Happy Hugs Teddy dressed in his own Buzz Lightyear costume with the adorable Sox by his side. Galactic adventures await with this awesome Lightyear gift set!
Pictured: Lightyear Crossbody Bag, Buzz Lightyear Backpacks, Lightyear Lunch Box and Lightyear Belt Bag. Source: Disney.
Pictured: Buzz Lightyear Laser Blade DX by Mattel, Space Ranger Training Visor, Disney and Pixar's Lightyear – Sox Toddler Costumes, Lightyear Ear Headband for Adults, Buzz Lightyear Costume for Kids, Zurg Arm Blaster by Mattel and Zurg Voice Changing Mask. Source: Disney.
Pictured: Lightyear Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw, Lightyear Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Buzz Lightyear and Sox Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament, Buzz Lightyear Stainless Steel Mug, Lightyear MagicBand 2 – Limited Edition, Buzz Lightyear and Sox Pin – Lightyear – Limited Release and Buzz Lightyear Desk Light. Source: Disney.
Pictured: Disney and Pixar's 'Lightyear' Blu-Ray + DVD, The Art of Lightyear, Disney Pixar Lightyear Izzy Hawthorne: Destiny Awaits and Disney Pixar Lightyear Sox on a Mission. Source: Disney.
Pixar Fest 2022 has plenty of Lightyear content like books, mugs, Mickey ears with Sox on them and more. The Art of Lightyear is one of the products that gives an exclusive look behind the scenes of Pixar's original feature that explores the exciting visuals of the film. Kids can dress up as Sox, Zurg, Buzz Lightyear or anyone from the Star Command in time for Halloween or when visiting the parks.
Pictured: LEGO Zurg Battle 76831, LEGO XL-15 Spaceship 76832 and Lightyear Hyperspeed Series Space Battle Pack. Sources: Disney & LEGO.
Pictured: Disney and Pixar Lightyear Hot Wheels Replica, Disney Pixar Lightyear Space Ranger Gear Buzz XL-01 Figure With Accessories, Lightyear Jetpack Liftoff Buzz Lightyear and Lightyear Blast & Battle XL-15 Vehicle. Source: Disney.
The toy options for Lightyear are abundant and include products from LEGO, Mattel, and the Disney store itself. RSVLTS offers multiple options for short sleeve shirts with unique prints on them for kids and plenty of adult t-shirts and clothing available on the Disney store.
Pictured: Buzz Lightyear Hooded Jacket for Adults, Lightyear Cast T-Shirt for Adults, The Armadillo Pocket T-Shirt for Adults, Lightyear Pants for Kids and Lightyear Convertible Cargo Pants for Adults. Source: Disney.
Pictured: "Hero In The Making" Short Sleeve, "Space Rangers" Short Sleeve, "Into Infinity" Short Sleeve, Buzz Lightyear Sleep Set for Kids, Buzz Lightyear Shacket for Kids, Buzz, Izzy, and Sox T-Shirt for Girls, Lightyear Zip Hoodie for Kids and Buzz Lightyear and Zurg T-Shirt for Kids. Source: Disney.
Pictured: Disney and Pixar's Lightyear Supersize Sox. Source: Disney.
One of the big sets for Lightyear toys is the "Ultimate Star Command Base Interactive Playset" that can expand to more than 3 feet wide and it comes with a Crawler vehicle as well as a XL-12 Buzz Lightyear figure. The set comes with light effects, storage areas for weapons & gear, secondary observation platforms and has a main observation tower with a multi-monitor control center sitting up top.
