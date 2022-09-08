Lightyear: Pixar Fest 2022 Goes To Space In Buzz Lightyear Gear

Disney's Pixar Fest 2022 is lifting off into infinity & beyond with Lightyear products such as toys, costumes, backpacks, and more. Pixar Fest is an annual month-long celebration of all things Pixar, consisting of weekly activities and watch parties, digital activations and sweepstakes, and new product announcements for Cars On The Road, Lightyear, The Incredibles and Coco.

Buzz Lightyear is all set to blast off with his personal companion robot by his side! This action-packed gift set includes Happy Hugs Teddy dressed in his own Buzz Lightyear costume with the adorable Sox by his side. Galactic adventures await with this awesome Lightyear gift set!

Pixar Fest 2022 has plenty of Lightyear content like books, mugs, Mickey ears with Sox on them and more. The Art of Lightyear is one of the products that gives an exclusive look behind the scenes of Pixar's original feature that explores the exciting visuals of the film. Kids can dress up as Sox, Zurg, Buzz Lightyear or anyone from the Star Command in time for Halloween or when visiting the parks.

The toy options for Lightyear are abundant and include products from LEGO, Mattel, and the Disney store itself. RSVLTS offers multiple options for short sleeve shirts with unique prints on them for kids and plenty of adult t-shirts and clothing available on the Disney store.

One of the big sets for Lightyear toys is the "Ultimate Star Command Base Interactive Playset" that can expand to more than 3 feet wide and it comes with a Crawler vehicle as well as a XL-12 Buzz Lightyear figure. The set comes with light effects, storage areas for weapons & gear, secondary observation platforms and has a main observation tower with a multi-monitor control center sitting up top.