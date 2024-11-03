Posted in: Clothing, Collectibles, Comics, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: adam kubert, citizen, marvel, NYCC

Marvel x Citizen: Partnership Commemorates Marvel's 85th Anniversary

Marvel partnered with the Citizen to release a series of themed watches including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Deadpool, Captain Marvel & more.

Marvel partnered with the Citizen Watch Company to commemorate the comic company's 85th Anniversary at a VIP party held at Catch Steak in New York City on October 17th, timed appropriately during New York Comic Con. The party where "style meets heroism" and time itself becomes the ultimate storyteller. Featuring special guests DJ Dimitri and artist Adam Kubert, best known for his work on DC's Action Comics and Marvel's Astonishing Spider-Man & Wolverine, The Incredible Hulk, Ultimate Fantastic Four, Ultimate X-Men, and Wolverine, spoke at the event.

Marvel X Citizen Characters Featured & Accessories

Adorning the private area of the Marvel x Citizen event is the various themed clothing for the superheroes, from jackets, shoes, gloves, hats, and shirts. Featured were Spider-Man, Thanos, Venom, Wolverine, Hulk, Deadpool, Captain Marvel, Captain America, and Black Panther. Along with the restaurant's hors d'oeuvres, the themed drinks served at the bar in addition to the atypical liquors and cocktails include: "Symbiote Serum," which consisted of Casamigos Reposado, Crème de Cacao, Almost Orgeat, Yuzi, passionfruit cordial, and activated charcoal; Bitfrost Bubbles consisted of Prosecco, Pomegranate Cordial, and edible gold glitter; Time Stone Tini consisted of vanilla vodka, Kahlua, expresso, and Demerara; and the non-alcoholic drink Gamma Glow, which is cucumber juice, elderflower, lemon, basil, and matcha.

Also featured on hand were displays of a silver infinity gauntlet, a presentation of the ECG gemstones that symbolize the infinity stones, and appropriately themed watches that feature the heroes' primary colors with Deadpool's black and red, Wolverine's white and blue, an Avengers watch with a collage of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Black Panther features a black and blue color scheme. Spider-man adorns his iconic red spider and border on a black background. A more traditional watch was encased in glass with gold adorning the hands and numbers on a silver background. For more information on the watches and additional designs, you can go to Citizen's website.

