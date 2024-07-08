Posted in: Crunchyroll, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Jujutsu Kaisen, McDonald's

McDonald's Partners With Jujutsu Kaisen For New Garlic Sauce

McDonald’s and Crunchyroll work together for a new release as Jujutsu Kaisen will be featured on new Garlic Sauce packets.

Article Summary McDonald’s and Crunchyroll launch Special Grade Garlic Sauce with Jujutsu Kaisen.

Eight collectible sauce packet designs feature favorite Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

New garlic flavor inspired by Black Garlic Sauce from McDonald’s Japan.

Exclusive release on the McDonald’s App beginning July 9, collect all designs!

McDonald's has partnered up with Crunchyroll for a new cross-promotion as the characters from the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen will appear on packets for a new Special Grade Garlic Sauce. Starting on July 9, you'll be able to get eight different packets of a new garlic flavor for your nuggets featuring eight different characters from the series on the foil wrapping, as you can see below. This is basically the Rick & Morty Schezwan Sauce promotion we never really got. As a bonus, those who get one will be able to unlock a 30-day trial to Crunchyroll with a special code in each packet. We have more on the promotion below and how you can get your hands on the sauce.

McDonald's x Jujutsu Kaisen

Get ready to harness the immeasurable power of our favorite jujutsu sorcerers as McDonald's partners with Jujutsu Kaisen to launch the new Special Grade Garlic Sauce, exclusively on the McDonald's App, beginning July 9. Inspired by the iconic Black Garlic Sauce from McDonald's Japan, the Special Grade Garlic Sauce introduces a new arc in our sauce line-up, containing notes of garlic and soy sauce, balanced with a slight tangy sweetness. The new sauce packaging will feature eight unique lid designs starring fan-favorite characters from the hit anime series. Collect them all to reach your peak strength:

Yuji Itadori – A rare talent not seen in a thousand years who is able to withstand the poison of Sukuna and become his human vessel.

Megumi Fushiguro – A genius who enrolled as a 2nd grade sorcerer and the only first-year student allowed to carry out solo missions.

Nobara Kugisaki – A strong-willed 3rd grade jujutsu sorcerer who came to Tokyo from the countryside.

Satoru Gojo – The strongest special grade sorcerer and teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Kento Nanami – A junior of Gojo who became a salaryman, but later returned to Tokyo Jujutsu High to become a 1st grade sorcerer – the most adult of adults.

Suguru Geto – A villain special grade sorcerer whose goal is to create a paradise for sorcerers, free of humans.

Mahito – A curse that originated from humans who can change the appearance of a person by touching their soul.

Sukuna – A king who survived more than a thousand years ago and still threatens this world after his death.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!