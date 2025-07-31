Medialife.AI at San Diego Comic-Con With George Takei & Jess Bush

Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Events, Paramount+, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: Medialife.AI, sdcc

SDCC: Medialife.AI at San Diego Comic-Con, with George Takei and Jess Bush

Friend of Bleeding Cool, Anthony January, went to the Medialife.AI event at San Diego Comic-Con and reported back. A popular place, One Star Trekker George Takei was spotted going into the media room, while the more recent Jess Bush of Strange New Worlds was leaving. Coincidentally, I am sure. Augmented reality kicked off with a boom a couple of decades ago, with some interesting comic book versions from Marvel and Brian Haberlin, but we haven't heard much of late until the wearable visor tech started coming back. So what's new? Anthony January told me;

"Medialife.AI demoed some stunning new Augmented Reality technology at this year's San Diego Comic-Con 2025. I received a first-hand look at this new format and media from Sofia Gorenstein, the founder and CO of Medialife.AI. This new approach allows you to have some dynamic applications without using an app, it is browser or QR based, making it very accessible across all devices. This first-of-its-kind implementation has wide-ranging possibilities. It can be overlaid over stickers, posters, apparel and has unprecedented scalability. They did a demonstration with my son and me near the Den of Geek Media Room at the Hilton, courtesy of CCO Chris Longo. The images jumped off the poster and was like nothing you have seen before. This new media format is currently in 150 stores nationwide, with expansion sure to come. Sofia later demonstrated the range of scalability by overlaying images on the 385-foot Hilton Bayfront during San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Sakamoto Days! Thanking Chris Longo and Sofia Gorenstein for me."

