Metallica Mondays Celebrates 150th Birthday of Golden Gate Bridge

Metallica, like most of the music industry right now, is off the road. To help fans pass the time, they are introducing #MetallicaMondays on their YouTube and Facebook page every Monday night at 8 PM EST. Each Monday, they will post a set in its entirety. It is a neat idea, and this week the boys present their show from Outside Lands in San Francisco from August 12th, 2017. This is to help celebrate the 150th birthday of the Golden Gate Bridge. The setlist is heavy on Hardwired…to Self Destruct, but a string of Metallica classics are thrown in as well. Check out the setlist below.

Metallica August 12th, 2017 Setlist

Hardwired

Atlas, Rise!

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Fuel

The Unforgiven

Now That We're Dead

Moth Into Flame

Harvester of Sorrow

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Motorbreath

Sad But True

One

Master of Puppets

Fade to Black

Seek and Destroy

ENCORE

Battery

Nothing Else Matters

Enter Sandman

It looks like it will be a fun watch. Three songs from the performance also debuted online over the weekend During GoldenGatePark150.com virtual classic concert series, so fans got a preview there. "Motorbreath" is a standout for sure, anytime "Welcome Home (Sanatarium)" is played is excellent, and I love it when the boys close a set with "Seek and Destroy."

Donate if You Can

"While we're all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we're in this together, and staying connected is how we'll get through it. With that in mind, we're bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!"

During every single one of these Metallica live shows, the band is accepting donations to its All Within My Hands foundation. Especially now, programs like these are in need as they do their part to help provide meals, personal protection equipment, band crews who are out of work, and more with relief. Read more about the foundation here.