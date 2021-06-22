Metallica Celebrates 30 Years Of The Black Album On September 10th

Metallica will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their mega-hit self-titled album on September 10th. A plethora of releases will be available, the centerpiece being the complete 12 track album completely remastered. Featuring classics like "Enter Sandman," "Sad But True," "The Unforgiven," and "Nothing Else Matters," the album is still the highest-selling album in history during the Neilson Soundscan era. Vinyl collectors can get the standard release or a mega-box set containing the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card). Check them out below, along with details on a special release for charity.

Metallica Celebrates As Only They Can

"Metallica marks the 30th anniversary of its self-titled fifth album — a/k/a The Black Album — with two landmark releases, both out September 10th on the band's own Blackened Recordings. To commemorate its 30th anniversary, the GRAMMY-winning, 16x platinum-certified Black Album is receiving its definitive re-release. Remastered for ultimate sound quality, The Black Album remaster will be available in multiple configurations, including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, digital, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set (containing the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card)."

"The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time. Its 1991 release not only gave Metallica its first #1 album in no fewer than 10 countries, including a 4-week run at #1 in the U.S., its unrelenting series of singles — "Enter Sandman," "The Unforgiven," "Nothing Else Matters," "Wherever I May Roam," and "Sad But True" — fueled the band's rise to stadium headlining, radio and MTV dominating household name status. The album's reception from the press was similarly charged, building over the years from the top 10 of the 1991 Village Voice Pazz & Jop national critics poll to becoming a constant presence in the likes of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time. The album's impact and relevance continue to grow—as proven by one indisputable fact: The Black Album remains unchallenged as the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen Soundscan, outselling every release in every genre over the past 30 years."

Also releasing is a tribute to The Black Album called The Metallica Blacklist, featuring more than 50 artists covering the twelve tracks, all inspired by the album. All proceeds from the sales of this album will be donated and evenly split between the band's All Within My Hands charity and multiple charities chosen by the artists contributing to the album. "Much more than a mere tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist celebrates the enduring influence of this musical milestone with one of the most ambitious projects ever conceived by the Metallica team: An unprecedented 50+ artists spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite Black Album cut."

Full details on everything above and preorders for a variety of releases for preorder right here.