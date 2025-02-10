Posted in: Books, Games, Pop Culture, Video Games | Tagged: Harper Collins, Mike Drucker, novel

Mike Drucker Announces New Book: Good Game, No Rematch

Mike Drucker has a brand new novel on the way, as Good Game, No Rematch will be released in early April by HarperCollins

Harper Collins recently revealed a brand new novel from Mike Drucker, as the book Good Game, No Rematch will be coming out this April. Drucker is an Emmy-nominated television writer, stand-up comedian and former writer for Nintendo, who has worked with a who's who of comedic genius over the years. This book serves as a nostalgic memoir about the video games that entertain and inspire us, and in some ways, not the way you expect them to. We have more details below as the book arrives on April 1, 2025.

Good Game, No Rematch

Have you ever cosplayed for a childhood crush and failed? What about trying to make your high school play rhythm games at prom? Teaching Saturday Night Live about Wii Sports? Or naming an iconic video game character for Nintendo? No? Emmy-nominated television and video game writer Mike Drucker has. Good Game, No Rematch is a nostalgic, laugh-out-loud tribute to video games and their influence on our lives.

At the ripe age of three, Mike Drucker got his very first Nintendo console—the Nintendo Entertainment System—and he was hooked. Every video game felt like a new chapter was opening in his life, expanding his world for the better and—sometimes—for worse. Final Fantasy VII, for example, helped him navigate the pitfalls of an early crush. And Dance Dance Revolution taught him how to almost, kinda move his body appropriately to music. Mike split his career between gaming and comedy, landing an internship with Saturday Night Live, playing Wii Sports with the cast and crew, and then a job at Nintendo, where he named an iconic character in the Legend of Zelda series. Then he returned to comedy with a job writing for The Tonight Show, never forgetting the video games that brought him there.

In this fond and joyful memoir, Drucker combines ridiculous personal stories and fascinating gaming history to explore the poignant ways that electronic entertainment can save us from ourselves. Good Game, No Rematch is a love letter to video games and the people who play them, from a very nerdy voice in the world of comedy.

