Miller Lite Reveals New Festive Product With The YuleLager

Miller Lite has made a new item for the holidays specifically for beer lovers, as you can gather round the digital fire with the YuleLager

Miller Lite has launched a brand new item for beer lovers to set up for the holidays, as you can gather around a digital fire with the YuleLager. If the name and the image below didn't tip you off already, this is a digital beer-pouring fireplace where you can hang out with people and pour a pint from the beer chimney. All while enjoying a video of a fire sitting in a beer, which they released a video of on YouTube. This thing seriously has '90s promotional item vibes all over it, as it's the kind of thing you'd see in a catalog from the company and wonder what it would like to own. If you truly want to own one, it's going for $250 on their website, while supplies last.

Miller Lite YuleLager

'Tis the season for eggnog, yule logs, and now the limited-edition Miller Lite YuleLager—a digital, beer-pouring fireplace that offers fans a festive new way to savor the sights, sounds, and great-tasting sips of the holiday season. The Miller Lite YuleLager is the beer lover's must-have holiday accessory, featuring:

A custom Beer Blaze LED screen, which creates the illusion of a frothy, beer-filled fire;

A custom audio track so fans can enjoy the sounds of the crackling faux fire paired with the satisfying pop of a freshly opened Miller Lite;

Extra beer storage designed to keep Miller Lite at the perfect temperature;

Sturdy, built-in stocking hooks;

An insulated, fully removable chimney-inspired beer tower that allows fans to pour ice-cold Miller Lite straight from the beautifully crafted wooden base of the YuleLager, turning holiday time into Miller Time.

"As a beer brand known for going all out during the holidays, we wanted to create an epic item that encourages fans to come together with friends and family over something as simple and satisfying as Miller Lite," said Alan Bremerkamp, Director of Marketing for Miller Lite. "That's why we created the Miller Lite YuleLager. Whether you like to go all out for the holidays or just keep things simple, the Miller Lite YuleLager puts an all-new twist on gathering around the fire during all your festive moments.

