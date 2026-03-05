Posted in: Games, Music, Pop Culture, Role Playing Games, Soundtrack, Tabletop, Vinyl | Tagged: Morbidware, MÖRK BORG, Mörk Borg Heresy Supreme

Mörk Borg Heresy Supreme EP Launches on Bandcamp

Mörk Borg Heresy Supreme has been given a new EP featuring tracks from the game that will prepare you for the apocalypse to come

Article Summary Mörk Borg Heresy Supreme EP drops on Bandcamp, offering new music from the grimdark RPG adventure.

Experience the game's apocalyptic vibe with four haunting tracks, available now for just $1.

Survive brutal tactical combat, bleak quests, and ever-changing challenges in a dying world.

Play as doomed antiheroes, making hard choices in a lethal, semi-procedural dark fantasy realm.

Indie game developer and publisher Morbidware has released a new EP this morning for Mörk Borg Heresy Supreme, adding new music for the apocalypse to join the game. Basically, it's music from the game, but not a full album's worth, it's just here to creep you out in preparation for the game's eventual release. You can check it out on Bandcamp right now for just $1. EP

Mörk Borg Heresy Supreme

A desperate attempt to endure the coming Apocalypse in a cursed, unjust dark fantasy world, made only to appease a vain god. Combat is brutal, choices are lethal, and survival is a temporary insult to fate. A flail to the face. Every choice must be weighed; react in time or face a violent end. And when weapons are not enough, turn to dozens of items to curse, confuse, and drive your enemies into despair.

Gather a party of wretched antiheroes and try to stall the Apocalypse before they betray you and strip you of what little you have. You can't win. You can only survive. Built from a large pool of handcrafted situations and quests, constantly rearranged by a semi-procedural system. Enemies, drops, and stats are randomized. Expect no patterns. Expect no mercy.

A Dying World Made in Ink and Filth: Explore the grimdark lands of Mörk Borg through a graphic style inspired directly by the iconic tabletop book, rendered in stark contrasts and apocalyptic decay.

Unforgiving, Tactical Combat: Evade crushing flails and brutal strikes in a dynamic combat system that rewards ruthless positioning, timing, and hard decisions, always knowing that you are seconds from death.

Cursed Walkers, Not Heroes: Play as the vilest scum crawling toward the end of all things, with multiple classes wielding terrible abilities and even worse consequences.

Quests at the Edge of the Apocalypse: Face horrific main and side quests that test your skills and resolve as the world hurtles toward inevitable ruin.

Light ARPG Systems, Heavy Consequences: RPG mechanics stay lean and vicious, letting brutal choices, catastrophic events, and raw survival define every playthrough.

