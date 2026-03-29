Posted in: iam8bit, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: album, ducktales, Final Fantasy, jazz, Joystick Jazz, pokemon, sonic the hedgehog, The Blueshift Big Band

New Joystick Jazz Album By The Blueshift Big Band Arrives on iam8bit

A new Joystick Jazz album is out on iam8bit with alternative takes on Pokémon, Final Fantasy, Sonic the Hedgehog, and DuckTales tracks

Article Summary The Blueshift Big Band releases Joystick Jazz: Bonus Level, their fourth video game jazz album on iam8bit.

Features jazzy covers of iconic video game tracks from Pokémon, Final Fantasy, Sonic, and DuckTales.

Available now on vinyl for $32, in classic black or limited green edition for collectors and fans alike.

Album art by Mark Borgions includes clever video game references hidden throughout the design for fans to spot.

If you're a gamer and you love jazz music, iam8bit has a new addition for you as The Blueshift Big Band has released a new Joystick Jazz album on vinyl. This latest edition is called Joystick Jazz: The Blueshift Big Band Plays Iconic Video Game Hits (Bonus Level), as the ensemble returns for their fourth album of video game tracks presented in alternative arrangements. This album features tracks from classic games like Pokémon, Final Fantasy, Sonic the Hedgehog, and DuckTales. We have more details below, as this is available now for $32 in standard black or a special green vinyl edition.

Bring Some Jazz To Your Gaming Memories With a New Joystick Jazz Album

You just beat the last boss, but you're not ready for the game to end. As you sink into your sofa and sullenly lower your gamepad, the screen flashes. Beautiful, pixel-sharp text dances in front of your awestruck eyes: Bonus Level Unlocked. The adventure isn't over. There's so much more to discover. That feeling, friends, is this record. If you're like those of us at iam8bit, you just can't get enough of the jazzy, joyful music of The Blueshift Big Band, perennial all-star achievers in the field of video game covers. These three iam8bit-original records, Joystick Jazz Volumes 1-3, form a veritable pantheon of slick, stylish tunes from games like Grim Fandango, Banjo-Kazooie, and many more. But the adventure's not over yet.

This is Joystick Jazz: The Blueshift Big Band Plays Iconic Video Game Hits (Bonus Level) Vinyl, four heretofore secret, never-before-heard bonus songs from The Blueshift Big Band on glorious classic black vinyl. You'll hear new jams from Final Fantasy, Pokémon, DuckTales, and Sonic the Hedgehog, reimagined as only the Blueshift Big Band could and mastered specifically for the vinyl listening experience. And of course, award-winning illustrator Mark Borgions returns once again to lend his eye-catching, dynamic style to the album art. See if you can spot all the references he's sprinkled into his gorgeous illustrations!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!