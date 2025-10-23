Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: halloween, matthew mcconaughey, Pantalones Organic Tequila

Pantalones Organic Tequila Releases a Halloween Costume

Matthew McConaughey’s Pantalones Organic Tequila has a Halloween costume on the market, in case you wanna dress like a bottle

Article Summary Pantalones Organic Tequila launches a bold Halloween costume shaped like its iconic bottle.

Costume available solo or bundled with a Pantalones tequila bottle for added party fun.

Created by Camila and Matthew McConaughey, it’s perfect for last-minute costume seekers.

Limited-edition, playful design lets you literally become the spirit at any Halloween event.

In case you don't have a costume idea yet for Halloween and the parties the next two weeks, Pantalones Organic Tequila has an option for those looking for something fast that also serves as free marketing for them. The tequila owned by Camila and Matthew McConaughey has created a new costume that looks exactly like one of their bottles, so you can run around looking like the very thing someone probably popped open for a party. The team is selling them as individual costumes or as a bundle where you can also get a bottle of the tequila with it, just in case you need a prop on top of the prop. Is it shameless marketing? Absolutely! But the fact that they're selling well shows people are into it, and they wanted something that wasn't just a quick trip down the street to find. We havge more details on the costume here as they are still available to purchase.

Pantalones Reposado Halloween Costume

Who needs to be a ghost when you can be the spirit? Our Pantalones Organic Tequila Costume makes you the life of the party—literally. Designed to look like our award-winning bottle, it's smooth, bold, and cheeky. Whether at a haunted house, contest, or mixing margaritas with your pants off, one thing's certain: even on Halloween, we all put our pants on one leg at a time.

This Halloween, don't just bring the tequila – be the tequila. Available in Pantalones Organic Tequila's award-winning organic Reposado, these limited-edition costumes channel Pantalones' playful personality and carefree energy. Whether you're hosting a Halloween bash, attending one, or trick-or-treating – there's no better way to show up in style. After all, everyone knows Halloween is just a long walk to earn a well-deserved cocktail. So why not dress for the part?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!