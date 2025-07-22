Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pepsi, Pepsi Prebiotic Cola

Pepsi Prebiotic Cola Announced For Early 2026 Release

For those of you looking to drink a healthier version of Pepsi, the company has introduced Pepsi Prebiotic Cola coming in 2026

Article Summary Pepsi announces Pepsi Prebiotic Cola, a healthier cola with digestion benefits, launching in early 2026.

The new drink contains 5g cane sugar, 3g fiber, 30 calories, and no artificial sweeteners.

Flavors include Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla, available in single 12 oz cans and 8-packs.

Pepsi Prebiotic Cola debuts alongside Pepsi’s expanded beverage lineup, following the poppi acquisition.

PepsiCo has introduced a brand-new brand of their popular cola, as Pepsi Prebiotic Cola will be coming out in early 2026. In what feels like a very off move, the company says they have made this "evolution of cola" to "reflect the tastes and values of today's cola lovers." Or to be more blunt about it, they made a healthier version of soda that will also help with your digestion. This particular side has five grams of cane sugar, three grams of fiber, 30 calories, and no artificial sweeteners. They say it will taste like Pepsi (or cherry vanilla if you want more flavor), but we really won't know until it hits the market. You can read more from the announcement below.

Pepsi Prebiotic Cola

Pepsi Prebiotic Cola is the next step for the iconic brand whose journey began in 1898, in New Bern, North Carolina. Launching in Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla flavors, Pepsi Prebiotic Cola delivers the taste of Pepsi-Cola that consumers have loved for over 120 years; a reinvention of the traditional cola experience, reinforcing the brand's commitment to providing choice across the cola portfolio. Available in 12 oz. single cans for trial and 8-packs of 12 oz. cans, the new offering will be available online this fall and at retail in early 2026, located in the traditional carbonated soft drink aisle alongside the full Pepsi portfolio. Pepsi Prebiotic Cola joins a stacked portfolio of PepsiCo beverage offerings, including the #1 modern soda player, poppi, after the acquisition earlier this year.

"From the iconic blue can, to the consumer-preferred Pepsi Zero Sugar, our portfolio has always adapted to the needs and flavor preferences of the consumer," said Ram Krishnan, CEO, PepsiCo Beverages U.S. "Pepsi Prebiotic Cola represents the next leap forward in giving consumers choice, optionality and functional ingredients in their cola experience, without sacrificing the iconic Pepsi taste we're known for delivering. We can't wait for the world to try the taste of Pepsi Prebiotic Cola for themselves!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!