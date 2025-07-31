Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: Percy Jackson and the Olympians, sdcc

SDCC: Percy Jackson And The Olympians At San Diego, No Cab Required

Percy Jackson and the Olympians came back to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this year, ahead at the second season out in December, with Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer, alongside executive producers Jon Steinberg, Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz. But as well as the big panel, they also had a big activation event outside the show. And friend of Bleeding Cool Isabelle Carty popped by toi take a look.

San Diego Comic-Con is a comic book convention and multi-genre entertainment event held annually in San Diego, California, at the San Diego Convention Center. Founded in 1970, originally showcasing primarily comic books and science fiction/fantasy media, Comic-Con has grown to include a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres. Since 2010, Comic-Con has filled the San Diego Convention Center to capacity with over 130,000 attendees. Comic-Con is home to the Eisner Awards, which recognizes creative achievement in American comic books, often referred to as the comic industry's equivalent to the Academy Awards and will be held tonight. San Diego Comic Convention, doing business as Comic-Con International, is the corporate name of the public-benefit nonprofit corporation behind Comic-Con. The corporation also organizes WonderCon, an annual convention held in Anaheim, California, and SAM: Storytelling Across Media, a symposium held at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park.

